Tour of Flanders 2020 and Amstel Gold Race officially cancelled

The Tour of Flanders 2020 and Amstel Gold Race have officially been cancelled.

Organisers have announced that the Belgian cobbled Monument would be called off as the federal government extended restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Amstel Gold Race, scheduled for April 19, has also been cancelled, a day after Paris-Roubaix was formally called off.

A statement from the organisers of the Tour of Flanders said: “Flanders Classics is forced to cancel the Tour of Flanders on the planned date. The biggest one day race in the world, which was scheduled for April 5, will not be able to take place due to the measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Tonight, the federal government has imposed a number of additional measures in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. In addition, the deadline for the measures has been extended to 5 April. This means that Flanders Classics is no longer in the possibility to organise the Tour of Flanders on the planned date.”

CEO of Flanders Classics, Tomas Van Den Spiegel, added: “Indeed, the new measures imposed by the federal government prevent us from organising the Tour of Flanders on April 5. There are, of course, more important issues than bike racing right now. We hope that we will all succeed in creating a climate in which we can, in the short term, resume our normal daily lives.”

The organisers are working with the UCI to find a new date later in the year.

Amstel Gold Race director Leo van Vliet said: “The safety and health of the riders, our visitors and everyone who works during the Amstel Gold Race weekend are always paramount. Of course this is a difficult decision to make and we are very sorry. The organisation of the Amstel Gold Race is working towards this great event for a whole year and we understand that it is disappointing for all participants, be it the pros or the touring cyclists. But we cannot help but make this choice. We follow the advice of the health and safety authorities and the Amstel Gold Race comes too early to guarantee that it will be a carefree edition. ”