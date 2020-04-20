UCI says women’s team manager breached ethics code after abuse and inappropriate behaviour allegations

The UCI has found that a former manager of women’s squad Team Health Mate violated the ethics code after he was accused of abuse and inappropriate behaviour.

Cycling’s international governing body launched an investigation into Patrick Van Gansen in 2019 when three riders lodged formal complaints.

On Monday (April 20), the UCI announced the conclusion of its report, finding that Van Gansen had breached UCI Code of Ethics.

The UCI said its Disciplinary Commission will now decide on a possible sanction for the Belgian.

A statement from the body said: “The UCI Ethics Commission has completed its report in the case involving Mr Patrick Van Gansen (former manager of the UCI Women’s Team Health Mate – Ladies Team) related to allegations by a number of riders of harassment.

“Following completion of the report – which took into account a considerable number of statements and covers several years – by independent investigation agency The Sport Resolutions, the UCI Ethics Commission reached the finding that violations of the UCI Code of Ethics had been committed.

“Considering the sanctions recommended by the UCI Ethics Commission, the matter has been handed over to the UCI Disciplinary Commission, which has initiated proceedings with a view to the possibility of sanctions being imposed.”

In June last year, the UCI opened its formal investigation into allegations of abuse and inappropriate behaviour by Van Gansen after three riders, who left the team over the course of 12 months, lodged formal complaints.

A number of other riders came forward with allegations of “shouting, abuses of power, and unprofessionalism” within the “unsettling environment” of the team.

The allegations against Van Gansen include that he was verbally aggressive and made sexually inappropriate comments towards riders.

After the UCI launched its investigation, Van Gansen denied any wrongdoing and said he would take legal action against the riders who made allegations against him.