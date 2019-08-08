Vincenzo Nibali says peloton lacks the respect it used to have

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), stage winner in the last Tour de France , says that riders no longer have the same respect they used to have for one another in the peloton. The Italian remembered when he turned professional in 2005 and raced his first events with Fassa Bortolo. Over a decade ago, fellow riders would quickly put one in his place. “Now, in my view, that sense of respect among the athletes is lacking,” Nibali told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “In the past it was not like that.

"If was I not careful, back when I turned pro, I'd be slapped. But real slaps. Punches. Those in control would would give them to those who were the most out of control. Today you can't, if they film you doing so with a mobile phone or with the camera, they kick you out." Nibali has won all three Grand Tours in his career and more recently, on the final 2019 Tour mountain stage to the Val Thorens ski resort, he celebrated a stage win.

Victories however seemed unimportant this week after the death of young Lotto-Soudal rider Bjorg Lambrecht , with the sport’s collective thoughts now shifted to another death in cycling’s peloton.

Lambrecht, just 22, crashed around 40km into the Tour of Poland’s stage three and in his fall, he hit a cement drainage structure. His Lotto-Soudal team said that there was “a big liver laceration which caused a massive internal haemorrhage. As a consequence, Bjorg suffered a cardiac arrest.” Nibali did not know him personally, but was impressed by him in the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country where the Belgian almost won a stage. “I had not recovered from the efforts of Flanders, I was going slowly,” Nibali explained. “And there was this boy who was very strong, he lined out the group.