Mikel Iturria springs surprise on breakaway to take Vuelta a España stage 11 victory

Mikel Iturria snatched victory from his former breakaway collaborators on stage 11 of the 2019 Vuelta a España.

The Euskadi Basque Country – Murias rider attacked the 12-strong breakaway from 25km out, soloing to the stage win as the chasers failed to get organised and successfully reel him back in, despite having him in their sights with a kilometre to go.

Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA) led the remnants of the breakaway across the line six seconds later, with Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in first.

The peloton were 17 minutes behind the breakaway as Iturria crossed the line, the GC riders taking a day off after yesterday’s time trial and with many more important days ahead.

