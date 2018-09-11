Vuelta a España stage 16 time trial start times

The 32km solo test could be the decisive moment for Simon Yates and Nairo Quintana

The third week of the Vuelta a España kicks off with Simon Yates back in the leader’s jersey.

After a rest day on Monday, Yates now must defend his lead on a 32km individual time trial through northern Spain.

The course starts from the town of Santillana del Mar and loops around before heading back west to the finish in Torrelavega.

A rolling profile offers the perfect opportunity for the TT specialists to thrive, but will be a major hurdle for the general classification contenders.

Mitchelton-Scott star Simon Yates leads the Vuelta by 26 seconds over the second place Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Colombian climber Nairo Quintana, Valverde’s Movistar team-mate, is just behind in third place at 26 seconds.

But the stage 16 individual time trial could up-end the overall classification, as the climbers try to hold on to their advantage against more powerful contenders over the flat course.

All times listed here are Central European Summer Time, so subtract an hour for British Summer Time.

The first rider heads off the start ramp just after 2pm, with the top 10 setting at around 4.45pm.

Yates is scheduled ride just after 5pm.

Riders to watch in the time trial

Victor Campenaerts (BEL) Lotto Soudal 14-59

Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP) Sky 15-07

Rohan Dennis (AUS) BMC 15-10

Richie Porte (AUS) BMC 15-32

Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Sky 16-26

View the full start time list here.

Vuelta a España GC last 15 time trial start times

15. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton-Scott: 16.37

14. Fabio Aru (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 16-38

13. Gianluca Brambilla (ITA) Trek-Segafredo 16-39

12. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Sunweb 16-40

11. Tony Gallopin (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale 16-42

10. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe 16-44

9. Jon Izaguirre (ESP) Bahrain Merida 16-46

8. Rigoberto Uran (COL) EF Education First 16-48

7. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 16-50

6. Enric Mas (ESP) Quick-Step Floors 16-52

5. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) LottoNL-Jumbo 16-54

4. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar 16-56

3.Miguel Angel Lopez (COL) Astana 16-58

2. Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar 17-00

1.Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 17-02