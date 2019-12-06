Watch: This Velon recap shows some of the amazing bike-handling skills pro riders have

The professional peloton can be a dangerous place.

Hundreds of riders packed wheel to wheel travelling across the landscape at high speed is always going to pose a danger, but luckily these pros know how to handle a bike.

Thanks to the on-board footage captured by Velon, an organisation set up to lift the curtain on bike racing, we have been able to see close up exactly how riders navigate an in-race incident.

Velon have put together a collection of some of the nearest misses we’ve seen over the last season, featuring the likes of Peter Sagan, Vincenzo Nibali and Egan Bernal.

With clips from the Tour of Norway, RideLondon-Surrey Classic and the Tour de France, check out these crazy moments from 2019.

One of the moments included is the very near miss suffered by Egan Bernal during the Paris-Nice time trial.

During the penultimate stage eight time trial Bernal’s hopes of victory were nearly dashed, as the Colombian went into a corner to hot and nearly lost control of his bike, his back wheel kicking out as Bernal just about managed to stay upright.

Bernal went on to win that edition of Paris-Nice ahead of Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), not long before his remarkable victory at the Tour de France.

Also included in the compilation is the moment Bahrain-Merida’s Jan Tratnik showed his light-speed reactions and pulled off an incredible manoeuvre to avoid crashing.

>>> Under-23 rider will miss six months of his first year with Movistar after being hit by car

Tratnik saw his team-mate hit the deck right in front of him and he managed to swerve and hop onto the kerb to avoid a wheel that was spinning directly towards him.

Trek-Segafredo’s Koen de Kort also makes an appearance in the video, as he managed to avoid a crash while taking a drink from his bidon during the Tour of Norway.