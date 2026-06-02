'Reduce congestion, improve mobility and keep cyclists safe' — lawmakers introduce bipartisan America Bikes Act

Last week, Democratic California Rep. Mike Thompson and Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan introduced the bipartisan America Bikes Act to improve rider safety, expand access to biking infrastructure and encourage bicycle manufacturing in the United States.

"Cycling is good for people and good for our planet. It just makes sense that we’d invest in expanding bike access and road safety so more Americans can benefit from cycling," Thompson said in a statement announcing the legislation.

The bill, H.R. 9041, combines a series of bike-related proposals into a single federal package focused on safety, infrastructure, education, transit access and domestic manufacturing.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

"Investing in safe, reliable transportation is essential for families, workers and seniors across Florida’s 16th District and communities nationwide," said Buchanan.

"From neighborhood streets to daily commutes, bicycles remain a simple and effective way for Americans to get around, and this bill will support practical improvements that reduce congestion, improve mobility and keep cyclists safe."

What America Bikes Act would do

The legislation would expand access to federal transportation funding for local, regional and Tribal governments to improve roadway safety for cyclists and pedestrians. It would also support safety action plans and infrastructure projects aimed at reducing roadway fatalities and serious injuries.

The bill also seeks to support domestic bicycle manufacturing. According to Buchanan's office, the legislation includes incentives to manufacture bicycles in the United States. Earlier this Congress, Buchanan and Thompson introduced the U.S. Bicycle Production and Assembly Act (H.R. 3904), which would temporarily suspend tariffs on imported bicycle components used to assemble bicycles in the United States.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Among the major provisions included in the proposed legislation are:

Expanding access to federal funding for bicycle and pedestrian safety projects

Making bike safety education part of youth learning programs nationwide

Expanding funding for on-bicycle education for elementary and secondary school students

Improving programmes that help children safely bike and walk to school

Expanding biking and walking infrastructure on federal lands

Reauthorising federal funding for communities to plan, design and build walking and biking infrastructure

Expanding incentives for bicycle commuting

Creating a grant programme to improve connections between cycling infrastructure and public transit systems

Supporting bike parking at transit stations and expansion of bikeshare programmes

Creating incentives for bicycle manufacturing in the United States

The proposed legislation was applauded by several transportation advocacy organisations, including the League of American Bicyclists, California Bicycle Coalition, Association of Pedestrian and Bicycle Professionals, PeopleForBikes, Safe Routes Partnership, National Bicycle Dealers Association, Natural Resources Defense Council and Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.

"With the America Bikes Act, Congressional Bike Caucus Chairs Mike Thompson and Vern Buchanan are celebrating the freedom bicycling brings to people and communities," said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists.

Jenn Dice, president and CEO of PeopleForBikes, called the legislation "a major step forward for the bike industry and the millions of Americans who want safer, better places to ride."

Heather Mason, executive director of the National Bicycle Dealers Association, said the legislation "creates the conditions for a true cycling renaissance in the United States."

What Happens Next

Now that the bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives, it is expected to be referred to committee for review and possible amendments before any floor vote.

For the America Bikes Act to become law, it must: