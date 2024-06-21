New legislation seeks to suspend tariffs and incentivize bike manufacturing in the U.S.

The Domestic Bicycle Product Act proposes multiple methods to encourage brands to manufacture their bikes in the U.S. instead of overseas.

Scenes at the ENVE Composites headquarters in Ogden, Utah
(Image credit: ENVE Composites)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

As popular as cycling is in many parts of the U.S., manufacturing bikes is not. 

According to Statista, in 2022, the U.S. imported more than $2.2 billion worth of bicycles, while exporting a value of just 171 million in bicycles by comparison. The majority of imported bicycles in the U.S. originate in China. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸