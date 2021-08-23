Rescue team find deceased cyclist on Dartmoor during unrelated operation
Search and rescue had been called to help a 17-year-old who had fallen ill when they discovered the body of a cyclist
A search and rescue team have found the body of a deceased cyclist on Dartmoor during an unrelated operation.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were called to the Devonshire national park, near Plymouth, on the evening of Saturday (August 21) to aid a 17-year-old who had fallen unwell, when they discovered the body of a cyclist.
The rider was found at Eylesbarrow track near Nun’s Cross deep into Dartmoor, ITV reports.
A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “Sadly the subject was confirmed as deceased and we stretchered him to our RV.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.”
Emergency services were called at around 7.13pm on Saturday to help the hypothermic teenager who had been suffering fits when they found the rider.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue said the scene appeared to be the aftermath of a bicycle crash, but no other details of the incident or information about the rider has been made public.
After the discovery, the rescue team then returned to the original call to assist the teen who had fallen ill during her Duke of Edinburgh Award hiking trip.
The team said she was suffering from mild hypothermia.
A request was made for helicopter evacuation, but because of thick low cloud the helicopter was forced to abort its mission and the search and rescue workers stretchered the teen to a waiting ambulance on the Red Lake track.
The rescue team then walked back in heavy rain and mist to Plym Ford, where they were picked up by team land rovers and driven back to their RV at Peat Cot, arriving at 2.15am.
>>> BBC's Carol Kirkwood 'permanently scarred' after being hit by car driver while cycling
A total of 21 rescue workers were involved in the seven-hour rescue mission.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
