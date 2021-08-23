Rescue team find deceased cyclist on Dartmoor during unrelated operation

A search and rescue team have found the body of a deceased cyclist on Dartmoor during an unrelated operation.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were called to the Devonshire national park, near Plymouth, on the evening of Saturday (August 21) to aid a 17-year-old who had fallen unwell, when they discovered the body of a cyclist.

The rider was found at Eylesbarrow track near Nun’s Cross deep into Dartmoor, ITV reports.

A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “Sadly the subject was confirmed as deceased and we stretchered him to our RV.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.”

Emergency services were called at around 7.13pm on Saturday to help the hypothermic teenager who had been suffering fits when they found the rider.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue said the scene appeared to be the aftermath of a bicycle crash, but no other details of the incident or information about the rider has been made public.

After the discovery, the rescue team then returned to the original call to assist the teen who had fallen ill during her Duke of Edinburgh Award hiking trip.

The team said she was suffering from mild hypothermia.

A request was made for helicopter evacuation, but because of thick low cloud the helicopter was forced to abort its mission and the search and rescue workers stretchered the teen to a waiting ambulance on the Red Lake track.

The rescue team then walked back in heavy rain and mist to Plym Ford, where they were picked up by team land rovers and driven back to their RV at Peat Cot, arriving at 2.15am.

>>> BBC's Carol Kirkwood 'permanently scarred' after being hit by car driver while cycling

A total of 21 rescue workers were involved in the seven-hour rescue mission.