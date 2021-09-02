'Roglič already seemed unbeatable': Vuelta a España rivals giving up hope of taking red jersey
The Slovenian is increasingly looking like he will win a third consecutive Spanish Grand Tour title
By Jonny Long
After a dominant performance on the mountainous stage 17 to take back the red jersey and put even more time into his GC rivals, Primož Roglič's third Vuelta a España red jersey is looking increasingly assured, so much so that even his rivals are giving up hope.
“To be honest, I don't look at Primož Roglič anymore,” Bahrain-Victorious' Jack Haig told Ciclo 21 after stage 17.
Haig is 3-46 behind Roglič in fourth, second-place Enric Mas (Movistar) 2-22 in arrears.
The one big final mountain test on stage 18 seems to be the final chance to upset the current hierarchy, especially as this year's Spanish Grand Tour ends with a time trial, a discipline that Roglič favours, especially compared to the likes of Mas and his team-mate Miguel Ángel López, who currently sits in third overall.
>>> Mikel Landa explains why he abandoned Vuelta a España 2021
“Roglič already seemed unbeatable and he showed that again today. In addition, he is lucky that the Vuelta ends with a time trial and in that he is much better than his rivals in the general classification," Haig explained, before adding that a podium finish for himself and the team would be a great result.
“This is one of the best performances we have achieved as a team. We managed to get Bernal back. Luckily I didn't lose any time in the standings. So I no longer pay attention to Roglič, but especially the other favorites to keep my position. The podium is still not out of reach.”
As for Enric Mas, all he could do after stage 17 was congratulate Roglič on a superior performance, and appears to be ready to accept second and third overall in his team's home Grand Tour.
“Roglič has proven to be very strong. We can only congratulate him, as it should be," Mas said after the finish.
“We don't have to be very excited about the result today, but we can be happy. We are still [up there] in the standings and we finished today with the other favourites. We are second and third in the general classification and have survived a tough and important day."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Classified Powershift Hub: first ride review
Could a two-speed hub solve the issues of both 1x and 2x drivetrains?
By Stefan Abram •
-
'It’s been the team I’ve always looked up to': Britain's Ben Tulett joins Ineos Grenadiers for 2022 season
The 20-year-old has wanted to ride for the team since reading about the launch in Cycling Weekly back in 2010
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mikel Landa explains why he abandoned Vuelta a España 2021
The Spaniard has struggled for form since his Giro d'Italia crash despite Burgos win
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'We have saved a very, very difficult day': Movistar duo content to limit losses to unstoppable Roglič on Vuelta a España stage 17
Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López move up to second and third in the general classification
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Vuelta a España 2021 standings: The latest results from the final Grand Tour of the season
Who's wearing red, green, polka dot and white in the Spanish Grand Tour?
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Vuelta a España: Egan Bernal says he took 'revenge' against himself with long range attack
The Colombian says he finally felt he had the strength to attack after suffering through opening weeks
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Primož Roglič stamps his authority on the Vuelta a España 2021 with stage 17 summit finish win
The defending champion followed a move by Egan Bernal with 60km to go
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I want to attack, I have nothing to lose': Egan Bernal set to go on the offensive in final week of Vuelta a España 2021
The two-time Grand Tour winner sits in seventh overall going into the final week
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Fabio Jakobsen shows his dominance as he takes third Vuelta a España 2021 win on stage 16
Rapid pace set throughout a tricky finale made it tough to control but Deceuninck - Quick-Step still came out on top
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 15 of the Vuelta a España 2021
Majka takes his first win in four years
By Chris Marshall-Bell •