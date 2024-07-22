Sarah Storey officially selected for ninth Paralympic Games

Dame Storey is one of 23 riders announced in Team GB's squad for Paris next month

Dame Sarah Storey with a gold medal in Tokyo
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Seventeen-time gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey will compete in her ninth Paralympic Games next month. 

The 46-year-old, who won three gold medals in Tokyo in 2021, has been officially announced as part of the 23-rider Team GB squad for the Paris Games, which was revealed today by British Cycling. 

