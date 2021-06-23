Specialized bikes renews contract with Deceuninck - Quick-Step long term

Specialized bikes have extended their contract with men’s WorldTour team Deceuninck - Quick-Step on a new long-term contract.

The Belgian squad, home to Mark Cavendish and world champion Julian Alaphilippe, will be riding Specialized bikes up until 2027, as well as helmets and shoes provided by the US company.

Deceuninck will also be riding wheels and components from Roval, the Specialized-owned parts brand.

Mike Synard, founder and CEO of Specialized, said: “For over a decade, Deceuninck – Quick-Step has been instrumental in the development of cutting-edge technology for our bikes and equipment, which has resulted in some of the most monumental victories for Specialized. We are honoured to continue the close partnership with Patrick and this special team, to drive the future of our sport.”

Specialized said it has worked closely with the team to develop its products during their long-standing partnership, including working on their clincher tyres and the recently launched Tarmac SL7 bike.

Deceuninck - Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere said: “We are delighted to extend our agreement with Specialized, who has been a vital part of what we have achieved in recent times. You only have to look at the record books to get a feel for their standing in the sport of professional cycling, and we have hugely enjoyed having them by our side.

“In a sport as product orientated as cycling, it is perhaps too obvious to say that the equipment we provide our athletes must be of the highest quality and perfect for the purpose. That is where Specialized is impeccable as a partner – rather than tell us what they need, they interact with us, and we develop and evolve together. Their processes and communications, their enthusiasm, their drive for innovation, and their eye for details make them the perfect technical partner.

“We are very much looking forward to developing our relationship even further and working together to achieve the goals that we have set ourselves for the coming years.”