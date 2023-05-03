Taking the road less travelled: Your May challenges are here
It's high time we tipped over into triple digits on our rides, and tried something new
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This May our British based CW5000ers have three bank holidays, which hopefully means three extra days of riding. Whether or not it's a whole day spent in the saddle or just a quick blast in between family gatherings, a bank holiday beats a day in the office every time.
With all this extra riding we're setting you all your first big ride challenge, whilst also encouraging a bit of exploration. We're hoping challenge number two is going to uncover some new roads or climbs that we haven't heard of before. Find something really special and we might end up writing a feature on it.
Hit a hundred
Challenge number one is to complete a century ride. Riding 100 miles is a right of passage for any cyclist. In the past century rides were a big deal, a kind of sportive before they were invented and there is still something extremely satisfying about seeing your GPS tick over into three figures. For this challenge we'll also accept 100km rides, which are just as satisfying, and a little less tiring.
Ride a road to nowhere
Cyclists mostly avoid dead end roads. Why bother? We'll only have to turn round and ride straight back down them.
Well there's a good reason to head past that T sign, as explained by writer Simon Warren in this article he wrote for us earlier this year (opens in new tab). That dead end road might just be the best climb you've ever ridden. Or maybe it's 20 minutes of traffic free pedalling. You never know, between us we might find a climb we previously never knew of.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He fell in love with cycling 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with two Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 130-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015.
-
-
Ultra-cyclist Jack Thompson breaks new long-distance record on Osaka to Tokyo Cannonball route in Japan
Australian broke long standing record on 520 kilometre long route on Japan’s route one, the first road to be built in Japan
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'We didn't expect this': Wind causes havoc on stage three of La Vuelta Femenina as Marianne Vos wins
Dutchwoman takes first ever Vuelta stage win, completing the Grand Tour set, as multiple GC riders suffer in echelons
By Adam Becket • Published
-
How riding down a dead end road can lead you to climbing heaven
Do you turn down dead end roads on a voyage of discovery, or ride on past without a second glance? Here's why you shouldn't ignore them
By Simon Warren • Published
-
Download your 2023 mileage chart and track your riding
You might have a Strava account, but you can't stick that to the fridge and look at every morning when you're eating your cereal.
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
CW5000 hoodies now available
What better way to get warm after a big mile ride than in a CW5000 hoodie. Available in three colours.
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
Have you ridden every road in your town?
CW5000 January challenges to keep you riding through the toughest month of the year.
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
CW5000 2022 finishers club
Find out who has completed our 5,000 mile challenge, and when they did it. Keep logging your miles if you want to be added
By Simon Richardson • Last updated
-
Final two CW5000 challenges for 2022
The fun never stops with a bonus challenge thrown in for good measure
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
September challenges to keep you riding to the end of summer
Consistency and big miles - a perfect combination for hitting your target mileage
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
It's time to head back to the coast. Here are your CW5000 August challenges
Another two challenges to inspire your riding and help you get those miles in this summer
By Simon Richardson • Published