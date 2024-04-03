Tired legs and meaningful miles: 3 days of learning and adventure in the deeply overlooked and undeniably magical place that is the Mexican-US borderlands

At Sarah Swallow's Ruta del Jefe, bikes come second

The Wall along the US-Mexico border
Emily Schaldach
By Emily Schaldach
published

Sarah Swallow's Ruta del Jefe did not, in fact, start like any other bike race. Sure, the early wake-up to claim a coveted entry felt familiar, but from there on, the journey led us through entirely new terrain.

For example, upon registering, everyone agreed to fundraise or donate a minimum of $300, we then filled out forms for caravans to cross the U.S.-Mexico border together, and I started researching the migrating birds in this part of the world. Cycling comes second here, and that was exactly the intention of Ruta del Jefe

