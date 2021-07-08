Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race men's start list

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's road race start list looks as star-studded as ever for 2021, with national teams fielding their strongest riders in the hunt for the gold medal.

With the Games only taking place every four years, opportunities for riders to take a prestigious gold in the road race are few during their careers, and this year the climbers will have a great chance at victory on the tough 234km course in Tokyo.

Originally scheduled for July 2020, the men's road race now takes place on July 24 2021 after the Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That also meant the 2021 Tour de France had to be brought forward, starting on June 26, giving riders at the Grande Boucle a chance to get to Japan in time to compete in the road race.

One of those flying straight from France to the Games will be defending champion Greg Van Avermaet, who will hope to rediscover some of the scintillating form he had in 2016 when he beat Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark) to the gold. Van Avermaet will be part of a powerful Belgian team that also includes two of cycling's biggest young stars Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel.

Slovenia also look like one of the teams to beat as they bring two Grand Tour stars Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, as are GB with three Grand Tour winners in Simon Yates, Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart, along with Simon's brother Adam.

There are 130 riders set to start the Olympic road race, with Belgium, Colombia, France, Italy, and the Netherlands the teams with maximum allocation of five riders.

Australia, Denmark, Great Britain, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Switzerland all have four-rider teams, while Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Poland, South Africa, and Russia have three. Every other team has one or two riders.

The allocation of spots is decided by the UCI and is based on national and individual rankings from the season prior to the Games, in this case 2019. Once the National Olympic Committees confirm their use of their quota, the UCI can then redistribute the remaining spots to other teams.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's road race start list

Belgium

VAN AVERMAET Greg

BENOOT Tiesj

EVENEPOEL Remco

VAN AERT Wout

VANSEVENANT Mauri

QUINTANA Nairo

URÁN Rigoberto

HIGUITA Sergio

CHAVES Esteban

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

CAVAGNA Rémi

COSNEFROY Benoît

GAUDU David

MARTIN Guillaume

ELISSONDE Kenny

Italy

CARUSO Damiano

MOSCON Gianni

BETTIOL Alberto

CICCONE Giulio

NIBALI Vincenzo

Netherlands

DUMOULIN Tom

MOLLEMA Bauke

KELDERMAN Wilco

VAN BAARLE Dylan

HAVIK Yoeri

Spain

VALVERDE Alejandro

IZAGIRRE Gorka

IZAGIRRE Ion

HERRADA Jesús

FRAILE Omar

Denmark

FUGLSANG Jakob

ASGREEN Kasper

JUUL-JENSEN Christopher

VALGREN Michael

Germany

SCHACHMANN Maximilian

BUCHMANN Emanuel

ARNDT Nikias

GESCHKE Simon

Great Britain

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

THOMAS Geraint

YATES Adam

YATES Simon

Slovenia

ROGLIČ Primož

POGAČAR Tadej

POLANC Jan

TRATNIK Jan



Switzerland

HIRSCHI Marc

KÜNG Stefan

SCHÄR Michael

MÄDER Gino

PORTE Richie

DENNIS Rohan

HAMILTON Lucas

Austria

PERNSTEINER Hermann

KONRAD Patrick

MÜHLBERGER Gregor

Canada

WOODS Michael

BOIVIN Guillaume

HOULE Hugo

Czech Republic

SCHLEGEL Michal

ŠTYBAR Zdeněk

KUKRLE Michael

Ireland

MARTIN Dan

ROCHE Nicolas

DUNBAR Eddie

Kazakhstan

PRONSKIY Vadim

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

LUTSENKO Alexey

Norway

FOSS Tobias

LEKNESSUND Andreas

HOELGAARD Markus

Poland

BODNAR Maciej

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

MAJKA Rafał

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

CARAPAZ Richard

Latvia

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

NEILANDS Krists

Luxembourg

GENIETS Kevin

RIES Michel

Portugal

ALMEIDA João

OLIVEIRA Nelson

New Zealand

BENNETT George

BEVIN Patrick

South Africa

GIBBONS Ryan

DLAMINI Nic

USA

MCNULTY Brandon

CRADDOCK Lawson

Slovakia

SAGAN Peter

VALTER Attila

BUDYAK Anatoliy