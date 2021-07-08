Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race men's start list
Provisional list of riders for the 234km race for the gold medal in Japan
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's road race start list looks as star-studded as ever for 2021, with national teams fielding their strongest riders in the hunt for the gold medal.
With the Games only taking place every four years, opportunities for riders to take a prestigious gold in the road race are few during their careers, and this year the climbers will have a great chance at victory on the tough 234km course in Tokyo.
Originally scheduled for July 2020, the men's road race now takes place on July 24 2021 after the Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That also meant the 2021 Tour de France had to be brought forward, starting on June 26, giving riders at the Grande Boucle a chance to get to Japan in time to compete in the road race.
One of those flying straight from France to the Games will be defending champion Greg Van Avermaet, who will hope to rediscover some of the scintillating form he had in 2016 when he beat Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark) to the gold. Van Avermaet will be part of a powerful Belgian team that also includes two of cycling's biggest young stars Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel.
Slovenia also look like one of the teams to beat as they bring two Grand Tour stars Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, as are GB with three Grand Tour winners in Simon Yates, Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart, along with Simon's brother Adam.
There are 130 riders set to start the Olympic road race, with Belgium, Colombia, France, Italy, and the Netherlands the teams with maximum allocation of five riders.
Australia, Denmark, Great Britain, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, and Switzerland all have four-rider teams, while Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Poland, South Africa, and Russia have three. Every other team has one or two riders.
The allocation of spots is decided by the UCI and is based on national and individual rankings from the season prior to the Games, in this case 2019. Once the National Olympic Committees confirm their use of their quota, the UCI can then redistribute the remaining spots to other teams.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's road race start list
Belgium
VAN AVERMAET Greg
BENOOT Tiesj
EVENEPOEL Remco
VAN AERT Wout
VANSEVENANT Mauri
Colombia
QUINTANA Nairo
URÁN Rigoberto
HIGUITA Sergio
CHAVES Esteban
MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
France
CAVAGNA Rémi
COSNEFROY Benoît
GAUDU David
MARTIN Guillaume
ELISSONDE Kenny
Italy
CARUSO Damiano
MOSCON Gianni
BETTIOL Alberto
CICCONE Giulio
NIBALI Vincenzo
Netherlands
DUMOULIN Tom
MOLLEMA Bauke
KELDERMAN Wilco
VAN BAARLE Dylan
HAVIK Yoeri
Spain
VALVERDE Alejandro
IZAGIRRE Gorka
IZAGIRRE Ion
HERRADA Jesús
FRAILE Omar
Denmark
FUGLSANG Jakob
ASGREEN Kasper
JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
VALGREN Michael
Germany
SCHACHMANN Maximilian
BUCHMANN Emanuel
ARNDT Nikias
GESCHKE Simon
Great Britain
GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
THOMAS Geraint
YATES Adam
YATES Simon
Slovenia
ROGLIČ Primož
POGAČAR Tadej
POLANC Jan
TRATNIK Jan
Switzerland
HIRSCHI Marc
KÜNG Stefan
SCHÄR Michael
MÄDER Gino
Australia
PORTE Richie
DENNIS Rohan
HAMILTON Lucas
Austria
PERNSTEINER Hermann
KONRAD Patrick
MÜHLBERGER Gregor
Canada
WOODS Michael
BOIVIN Guillaume
HOULE Hugo
Czech Republic
SCHLEGEL Michal
ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
KUKRLE Michael
Ireland
MARTIN Dan
ROCHE Nicolas
DUNBAR Eddie
Kazakhstan
PRONSKIY Vadim
GRUZDEV Dmitriy
LUTSENKO Alexey
Norway
FOSS Tobias
LEKNESSUND Andreas
HOELGAARD Markus
Poland
BODNAR Maciej
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
MAJKA Rafał
Ecuador
NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
CARAPAZ Richard
Latvia
SKUJIŅŠ Toms
NEILANDS Krists
Luxembourg
GENIETS Kevin
RIES Michel
Portugal
ALMEIDA João
OLIVEIRA Nelson
New Zealand
BENNETT George
BEVIN Patrick
South Africa
GIBBONS Ryan
DLAMINI Nic
USA
MCNULTY Brandon
CRADDOCK Lawson
Slovakia
SAGAN Peter
Eritrea
Estonia
Greece
Guatemala
Hungary
VALTER Attila
Lithuania
Mexico
Romania
Rwanda
Sweden
Ukraine
BUDYAK Anatoliy
