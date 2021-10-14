Tour de France 2022 route: The official route for the 109th edition revealed

A Danish start, cobbles and the return of Alpe d'Huez are all on the menu

Tour de France 2021 peloton in Paris
By

The 109th running of the Tour de France now has a confirmed route - A Grand Départ in Denmark, cobbles and Alpe d'Huez are just some highlights from an exciting looking edition.

The Danish start gives way to the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix in Northern France. A brief trip into Belgium then sees the peloton head south to the Planche des Belles Filles.

Into Switzerland and the Alps, Megève makes a returne as well as the famous 21 hairpin bends of Alpe d'Huez.

The Pyrenees also has two summit finishes on Peyragudes and Hautacam with a time trial around Rocamadour before a finish in Paris on the Champs-Elysees.

Tour de France 2022 route 

Tour de France 2022

(Image credit: ASO)
