Tour de France 2022 route: The official route for the 109th edition revealed
A Danish start, cobbles and the return of Alpe d'Huez are all on the menu
The 109th running of the Tour de France now has a confirmed route - A Grand Départ in Denmark, cobbles and Alpe d'Huez are just some highlights from an exciting looking edition.
The Danish start gives way to the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix in Northern France. A brief trip into Belgium then sees the peloton head south to the Planche des Belles Filles.
Into Switzerland and the Alps, Megève makes a returne as well as the famous 21 hairpin bends of Alpe d'Huez.
The Pyrenees also has two summit finishes on Peyragudes and Hautacam with a time trial around Rocamadour before a finish in Paris on the Champs-Elysees.
Tour de France 2022 route
