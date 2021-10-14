Tour de France 2022 route: The official route for the 109th edition revealed

The 109th running of the Tour de France now has a confirmed route - A Grand Départ in Denmark, cobbles and Alpe d'Huez are just some highlights from an exciting looking edition.

The Danish start gives way to the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix in Northern France. A brief trip into Belgium then sees the peloton head south to the Planche des Belles Filles.

Into Switzerland and the Alps, Megève makes a returne as well as the famous 21 hairpin bends of Alpe d'Huez.

The Pyrenees also has two summit finishes on Peyragudes and Hautacam with a time trial around Rocamadour before a finish in Paris on the Champs-Elysees.

Tour de France 2022 route