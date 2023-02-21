TV's Dan Walker says helmet saved his life after he was hit by a car driver while cycling
The Channel 5 presenter was involved in an accident on Monday in Yorkshire
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The television presenter Dan Walker has said that his helmet saved his life after he was knocked off his bike in Sheffield on Monday.
The former BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host said he was "glad to be alive" after the incident, and advised all cyclists to get a helmet after the incident.
Posting on Twitter on Monday afternoon, Walker wrote: "Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken. Blown away by all the lovely messages. Thank you."
Later, once he had returned from hospital, the 45-year-old revealed he thought his bike helmet had saved his life, a theory backed up by the police officer at the scene, according to Walker.
He said: "The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head. Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here. Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by this gorgeous, tired nurse.
"I understand this is a contentious issue and I don’t want an argument about it. I’m just happy mine worked today and the police officer at the scene called me this afternoon and said I would not be here now if I wasn’t wearing one."
Fellow TV presenter-cum-cyclist Jeremy Vine wished Walker well, among others.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, one of the most vocal proponents of road safety for cyclist on Twitter, wrote: "I hope you recover quickly ! Despite Dan’s injuries, he is actually very fortunate. 111 UK cyclist fatalities last year. We must never accept this. All relevant stakeholders must strive to reduce road danger and every single road user has a responsibility to be safe."
Walker took up cycling this year, telling the Mirror (opens in new tab) that it was an "eco thing"
'I've worked in London and taxis are a nightmare and I started to get around on the bike," he said. "I can go from Downing Street to St Pancras in about 15 minutes, and it's about 30 minutes in a taxi so although I feel like a bit of a geek sometimes, I'm very much enjoying it."
For recommendations on the best helmets for road cycling, take a look at Cycling Weekly's tips.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
'Either you have sun or dark': Meet the Uno-X DS who lives in the Arctic Circle
Leonard Snoeks lives on Svalbard, and is almost definitely the most northerly person involved in pro cycling
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Poor infrastructure, police harassment, a die-hard bike community - what it’s like to be a cyclist in the Middle East
Behind all that money, cycling is growing in some regions while being outlawed in others.
By Abe Alkhamees • Published
-
Look Mum No Hands! owners ‘overwhelmed’ by response to closure
The London cycle cafe emerged out of the explosion of cycling culture in the UK ten years ago, but suffered thanks to WFH culture
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Popular London bike cafe and workshop Look Mum No Hands! closes down
The Old Street space offered coffee, beer and bike maintenance
By Adam Becket • Published
-
London hospital deploys nurses on e-bikes
Guy’s and St Thomas’ neighbourhood nurses using e-bikes in effort to improve staff health and wellbeing
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
London's Richmond Park car numbers permanently slashed
Bushy and Greenwich Parks also see trial traffic reduction measures continue
By Adam Becket • Published
-
New fines in London will clamp down on parking and driving in cycle lanes
Transport for London will issuing fines
By Adam Becket • Published
-
London's bike hire scheme keeps breaking records
Santander Cycles have been hired more than ever before for six months in a row
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Cycling groups welcome proposals to introduce road pricing to London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is considering introducing a road pricing scheme in the capital to discourage car use
By Adam Becket • Published