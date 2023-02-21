TV's Dan Walker says helmet saved his life after he was hit by a car driver while cycling

The television presenter Dan Walker has said that his helmet saved his life after he was knocked off his bike in Sheffield on Monday.

The former BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host said he was "glad to be alive" after the incident, and advised all cyclists to get a helmet after the incident.

Posting on Twitter on Monday afternoon, Walker wrote: "Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken. Blown away by all the lovely messages. Thank you."

Later, once he had returned from hospital, the 45-year-old revealed he thought his bike helmet had saved his life, a theory backed up by the police officer at the scene, according to Walker.

He said: "The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so - if you’re on a bike - get one on your head. Smashed my watch & phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here. Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by this gorgeous, tired nurse.

"I understand this is a contentious issue and I don’t want an argument about it. I’m just happy mine worked today and the police officer at the scene called me this afternoon and said I would not be here now if I wasn’t wearing one."

Fellow TV presenter-cum-cyclist Jeremy Vine wished Walker well, among others.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, one of the most vocal proponents of road safety for cyclist on Twitter, wrote: "I hope you recover quickly ! Despite Dan’s injuries, he is actually very fortunate. 111 UK cyclist fatalities last year. We must never accept this. All relevant stakeholders must strive to reduce road danger and every single road user has a responsibility to be safe."

Walker took up cycling this year, telling the Mirror (opens in new tab) that it was an "eco thing"

'I've worked in London and taxis are a nightmare and I started to get around on the bike," he said. "I can go from Downing Street to St Pancras in about 15 minutes, and it's about 30 minutes in a taxi so although I feel like a bit of a geek sometimes, I'm very much enjoying it."

For recommendations on the best helmets for road cycling, take a look at Cycling Weekly's tips.