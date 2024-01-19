Tweets of the week: Demi Vollering, Remco Evenepoel and the rest of the Specialized gang go to prom

It was prom night this week on the WorldTour. You remember your school prom, don’t you? The one where you got all dolled up with your mates, split a few pre-game Budweisers, and headed down to a local events hall - usually inside a two-star hotel - for a night of boozing, supervised by your teachers.

For pro cyclists, it’s basically the same format, except they hold it inside a wind tunnel, apparently.

You’ve probably already seen the photo: Specialized’s class of 2024. It was shared mercilessly across the socials this week. And we absolutely love it.

It’s classy, quite clearly photoshopped, and made us nostalgic for that post-exams night of teenage revelry. Let me run you through the classmates.

First there’s Jai Hindley. He’s the one who brought the Budweisers. He also brought a small tub of hair gel, and has spent 30 minutes coiffuring himself in the bathroom.

Wedged between cool kids Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering is Primož Roglič. He told his mum he didn’t want to go. He doesn’t like the music, he said, and besides, he’s only just moved to this school, he barely knows anyone.

His pleas were met with a blunt response. “Go make some friends, Primož.” So he went down to Moss Bros, rented a suit, and here he is, hands in his pockets, wishing he was at home on his Xbox.

Julian Alaphilippe, by the way, is the only who actually owns his suit. He got it for his 18th birthday, as well as a very smart watch you just have to see.

In front of the Frenchman is Remco Evenepoel. He’s playing in the band. He’s a skilled percussionist, sat poised on his cajón, ready to drum out the rhythm to some Arctic Monkeys covers. Roglič doesn’t know any of the words.

Finally there’s Kasper Asgeen. Lorena Wiebes, the saint that she is, has been put in charge of looking after him. At the drinks reception, the headmaster said it was strictly one glass of prosecco each, but Asgreen helped himself to more. He then called one of the teachers by their first name.

Anyway… Elsewhere on social media this week, Geraint Thomas has been to the cinema, Katy Marchant stars in School of Rock, and the content keeps flowing out of Australia.

1. Here they are: the class of 2024

2. You didn't really think they photographed all the riders together, did you?

3. The afterparty never ends for showman Julian Alaphilippe

4. EF's remake is less school prom and more Teletubbies

5. Australians, please excuse our terrible Northern Hemisphere humour, but this gag never gets old

6. Crikey, mate!

7. Sam Welsford has picked up three wins so far at the Tour Down Under, and two extra arms

8. Don't mess with Mat Hayman

9. There are 22 fist bumps in this video. Who remembers when we used to bump elbows during Covid?

10. It looks like dsm-firmenich PostNL have been working on their lead-out train for Charlotte Kool

11. Introducing Arnaud de whee-Lie

12. Here's 6ft4 Alex Kirsch doing a Lidl bit of drafting

13. What did you make of the bath scene, Geraint?

14. Cam Mason has great cyclo-cross skills, but even better taste in fizzy drinks

15. If Jack Black commentated on track cycling...

16. I like to think that if I ever won a European title, I'd celebrate with finger guns too