'It was an accident': Inside Jai Hindley's Tour de France yellow jersey coup
After finding himself in the breakaway, the Australian relied on his homework and seized his chance
A hearty clap and a yelp for joy pierce out from inside the Bora-Hansgrohe team bus. 200m down the road, in the green penumbra that surrounds Laruns, Jai Hindley has won stage five of the Tour de France. And he’s taken the yellow jersey, too.
The plan had worked, everybody assumed. Starting the day 22 seconds down, all the Giro d'Italia winner had to do was sneak into the breakaway and steal time. The team had chalked out the perfect coup, the move that couldn’t fail, plotted to the most minute of details. Except it hadn’t.
When the team’s race car pulled up and sports director Rolf Aldag stepped out, the real strategy - or lack thereof - was revealed.
“To be dead honest, it wasn’t the plan to put Jai in there,” he said. “It was more of an accident, actually.”
Just 30km from the flag drop in Pau, Hindley embedded himself in a near 40-strong breakaway group that nudged its way up the road. The group thinned out over the HC Col du Soudet and into the Pyrenean valley, but the Australian kept still within it.
By the foot of the Col du Marie Blanque, around 25km from the line, Hindley was alone with AG2R Citroën’s Felix Gall, who he dropped at the summit and never saw again.
The move on the day may have been instinctive, but the groundwork had been laid months before.
Speaking after his victory, Hindley explained he had singled out stages five and six a long time ago, poring over them with his coach, and carrying out his own recon rides. “It’s been quite a long time on the road, actually,” he said. “At the start of May, I flew to the Basque country [to recon] the two stages in the Basque Country, then today’s and tomorrow’s stage.”
The Australian's preparations didn’t stop in the Pyrenees. “Then [I did] like four and a half weeks of altitude training, before and after the Dauphiné. Basically, I’ve been living like a monk for the past two months or so, and living out of a suitcase. I haven’t really seen my family or anyone else too much.”
The hard work proved critical in the end. When he went alone over the Marie Blanque on the road to Laruns, Hindley was left to rely on his knowledge of the parcours. “It was really hard to hear the radio actually all day,” he explained, “especially on the last climb with all the fans.
“I knew if I was going solo over the top, I needed to descend pretty well and get down there pretty quick. I just wanted to come to the line on my own, and I managed to do that. Pretty crazy. The guys on the radio were going off.”
The guys on the radio, it turned out, could see little of the finale. “We were so far off with the car that we didn’t even know where they were anymore,” sports director Aldag said. “He did it on his own, and he did it bravely.”
Hindley's reward would be a first Tour stage win and a pristine yellow jersey, something he never imagined in his debut at the race. Can he wear it in Paris? “I’m not here to put shoes on centipedes,” he smiled.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Jonas Vingegaard takes advantage of 'nice surprise' to wrest Tour de France away from Tadej Pogačar
It is only stage five, and yet 53 seconds separates the two favourites for this year's race. Has the tide already turned?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jai Hindley wins stage five of the Tour de France solo as Jonas Vingegaard drops Tadej Pogačar
Hindley now leads the race overall from Vingegaard, with Pogačar down in sixth at 1.40
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard takes advantage of 'nice surprise' to wrest Tour de France away from Tadej Pogačar
It is only stage five, and yet 53 seconds separates the two favourites for this year's race. Has the tide already turned?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France stage 5 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard drops Tadej Pogačar in the Pyrenees
After a couple of sprint days the race heads into the mountains and could see a shake up in the GC
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Tour de France peloton split over continued use of downhill finishes
Stages 5, 14 and 17 all feature major descents towards finishes, and some riders want to see them out of racing
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘The most boring Tour de France stage for a long time’ - the day the breakaway stayed home
Despite a crash-marred finale, stage four was largely a quiet affair
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Mark Cavendish: Tour de France stage four sprint finish was 'carnage'
Manxman improves on previous days result, recording fifth placed finish in Nogaro as Jasper Philipsen wins again
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jasper Philipsen overcomes 'f***ed up situation' to win four Tour de France bunch sprints in a row
Belgian is fast proving himself as the fastest sprinter, with victory on two stages in a row at this year's race
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish's 34 Tour de France stage wins: Where they were and how he won them
Mark Cavendish has won 34 Tour de France stages. See the map of where he won each stage, and how he won them.
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France stages four, five and six: live stream the action
Everything you need to know to watch Dax to Nogaro, Pau to Laurns and Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque
By Cycling Weekly • Last updated