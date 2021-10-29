Tweets of the Week: Geraint Thomas Photoshop, Chloe Hosking on rollerskates, and avoiding friendships with WorldTour riders

Well cycling fans, it's the end of an era.

This edition of Tweets of the Week marks my final time writing this prestigious article before I depart Cycling Weekly

I'll hold the speeches and you can hold your tears, it's only social media after all, so let's just jump straight into the online gold you're here for. 

In the latest episode of Tweets of the Week we have a dodgy Geraint Thomas Photoshop, an in-depth interview with James Shaw, and Chloe Hosking's ultra-dangerous new hobby. 

1. This is the only interview with James Shaw you need to watch 

2. This is why you don't make friends with WorldTour pros 

3. Discussing what it's like to be superhuman? 

4. Find someone who looks at you the way Alberto looks at his bike  

5. Riding in North Wales be like... 

6. Ellen Noble looks back fondly on taking out Marianne Vos mid-race 

7. There must be a name for the phenomenon of taking up rollerskating in your 30s? 

8. The Ashes teams are looking a bit ropey this year 

9. Intermarché stepping up their meme game? We approve 

10. Speed clearly runs in the Dowsett family 

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

