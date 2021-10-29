Tweets of the Week: Geraint Thomas Photoshop, Chloe Hosking on rollerskates, and avoiding friendships with WorldTour riders
Here are our favourite tweets from the last seven days, in a farewell edition from our news editor
Well cycling fans, it's the end of an era.
This edition of Tweets of the Week marks my final time writing this prestigious article before I depart Cycling Weekly.
I'll hold the speeches and you can hold your tears, it's only social media after all, so let's just jump straight into the online gold you're here for.
In the latest episode of Tweets of the Week we have a dodgy Geraint Thomas Photoshop, an in-depth interview with James Shaw, and Chloe Hosking's ultra-dangerous new hobby.
1. This is the only interview with James Shaw you need to watch
The most in depth interview with @EFprocycling latest signing @JamesthingyShaw . The audio quality is insane as is the picture quality and the setting. Sure everyone is going to retweet this. pic.twitter.com/0TmsSfRzgYOctober 26, 2021
2. This is why you don't make friends with WorldTour pros
So I just went for a ride with @alexdowsett in Aguascalientes. He's acclimatised to riding at 2000m altitude. I am not. He was on a TT bike. I was not. He is a World Tour pro. I am not. Boy, did I have a loooong morning.October 28, 2021
3. Discussing what it's like to be superhuman?
4. Find someone who looks at you the way Alberto looks at his bike
5. Riding in North Wales be like...
6. Ellen Noble looks back fondly on taking out Marianne Vos mid-race
this video still causes me physical pain. except now i watch this and wonder how i didn't break my collar bone. https://t.co/uawGS3RTRLOctober 11, 2021
7. There must be a name for the phenomenon of taking up rollerskating in your 30s?
8. The Ashes teams are looking a bit ropey this year
And to practice their cricket skills too https://t.co/0Mgogb18qh pic.twitter.com/3ntVUgASRjOctober 25, 2021
9. Intermarché stepping up their meme game? We approve
“That day, the breakaway meta changed. We found out about the pinnacle, a new level of courage, passion, determination and risk taking that reached the path of success.” pic.twitter.com/9qCEdADzD6October 28, 2021
10. Speed clearly runs in the Dowsett family
BREAKING!Dowsett records lowest ever CdA ahead of hour record attempt despite wearing tutu.#hourofbloodsweatandtears pic.twitter.com/iSlGJXW8qqOctober 18, 2021
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
