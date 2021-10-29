Tweets of the Week: Geraint Thomas Photoshop, Chloe Hosking on rollerskates, and avoiding friendships with WorldTour riders

Well cycling fans, it's the end of an era.

This edition of Tweets of the Week marks my final time writing this prestigious article before I depart Cycling Weekly.

I'll hold the speeches and you can hold your tears, it's only social media after all, so let's just jump straight into the online gold you're here for.

In the latest episode of Tweets of the Week we have a dodgy Geraint Thomas Photoshop, an in-depth interview with James Shaw, and Chloe Hosking's ultra-dangerous new hobby.

1. This is the only interview with James Shaw you need to watch

The most in depth interview with @EFprocycling latest signing @JamesthingyShaw . The audio quality is insane as is the picture quality and the setting. Sure everyone is going to retweet this. pic.twitter.com/0TmsSfRzgYOctober 26, 2021 See more

2. This is why you don't make friends with WorldTour pros

So I just went for a ride with @alexdowsett in Aguascalientes. He's acclimatised to riding at 2000m altitude. I am not. He was on a TT bike. I was not. He is a World Tour pro. I am not. Boy, did I have a loooong morning.October 28, 2021 See more

3. Discussing what it's like to be superhuman?

4. Find someone who looks at you the way Alberto looks at his bike

5. Riding in North Wales be like...

6. Ellen Noble looks back fondly on taking out Marianne Vos mid-race

this video still causes me physical pain. except now i watch this and wonder how i didn't break my collar bone. https://t.co/uawGS3RTRLOctober 11, 2021 See more

7. There must be a name for the phenomenon of taking up rollerskating in your 30s?

8. The Ashes teams are looking a bit ropey this year

And to practice their cricket skills too https://t.co/0Mgogb18qh pic.twitter.com/3ntVUgASRjOctober 25, 2021 See more

9. Intermarché stepping up their meme game? We approve

“That day, the breakaway meta changed. We found out about the pinnacle, a new level of courage, passion, determination and risk taking that reached the path of success.” pic.twitter.com/9qCEdADzD6October 28, 2021 See more

10. Speed clearly runs in the Dowsett family

BREAKING!Dowsett records lowest ever CdA ahead of hour record attempt despite wearing tutu.#hourofbloodsweatandtears pic.twitter.com/iSlGJXW8qqOctober 18, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.