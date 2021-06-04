Tweets of the Week: Geraint Thomas's stage win, Sarah Gigante climbs with the goats, and wheelie antics gone wrong

With the Giro d'Italia done and dusted for another year, and the big pre-Tour de France races getting underway, this is a pivotal time in the cycling season.

But despite the hectic racing period, there are still plenty of antics on social media for us to enjoy.

We've scoured the internet for another week to bring you some of the best, weirdest, and funniest moments from cycling Twitter (and Instagram) over the last seven days.

Here are our tweets of the week:

1. There are plenty of hazards in professional cycling, including the champagne

👀🍾 @OutOfCycling pic.twitter.com/5u02jPl2FEJune 1, 2021 See more

2. Same here Nils, but it's not a bad thing

My favorite moment from today’s stage, @NilsPolitt came to me when guys started attacking mid stage and said; I just don’t understand cycling anymore 😅😅😅June 3, 2021 See more

3. Geraint Thomas's rollercoaster of emotions

When you think you’ve got it... Then @sonnycolbrelli comes past 10kph quicker and you think “o s***” Luckily I did though 😃👍 pic.twitter.com/Bs1D4JX80eJune 3, 2021 See more

4. Rohan Dennis's Tour de France training has taken its toll

A post shared by Rohan Dennis (@rohandennis) A photo posted by on

5. Who climbs better, Sarah Gigante or mountain goats?

A post shared by Sarah Gigante (@slipstreamsarah) A photo posted by on

6. Kwiatkowski wishing he'd had a few more slices of his birthday cake

🎂? @Kwiato reveals the key to @GeraintThomas86's success today... pic.twitter.com/ofs0CbrECqJune 3, 2021 See more

7. We've all been there - Orla Walsh hitting the deck while trying to make an impression

A post shared by Orla Walsh (@pedalingheroine) A photo posted by on

8. Matteo Trentin risking a puncture

A post shared by matteotrentin (@matteotrentin) A photo posted by on

9. This is why I don't do wheelies

A post shared by Ellen Rose Noble 🌺 (@ellenlikesbikes) A photo posted by on

10. Daniel Oss taking weight saving to the extreme

A post shared by Daniel Oss (@daniel87oss) A photo posted by on

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.