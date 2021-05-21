Tweets of the Week: Giro d'Italia special featuring Alex Dowsett, UCI saddle rules, and Kermit the Frog

Here are our favourite tweets from the last seven days

While riders may be exhausted from the stresses and strains of the Giro d'Italia, they're still treating us to some outstanding insights on social media.

This week's edition of Tweets of the Week is a Giro special, with Trek-Segafredo, Alex Dowsett and more, but we also have some tweets from beyond the Italian Grand Tour, including from Kermit the Frog, 

1. The concussion protocol looks pretty intensive 

https://twitter.com/LosBrolin/status/1393235594269138946 

2. An insight into the professionalism on show at the Giro

https://twitter.com/nedboulting/status/1393863300232929281

3. Anyone else feeling old right now? 

https://twitter.com/irishpeloton/status/1393827931017842688?s=20 

4. Breaking news: Grand Tour star has AWFUL music taste 

https://twitter.com/daniellloyd1/status/1393860293164511232?s=19 

5. It's been a bad week for Ireland 

https://twitter.com/SportsOrla/status/1395016837738475520?s=20

6. Bert-Jan Lindeman living life on the edge...quite literally 

https://twitter.com/saddleblaze/status/1395004118721175554?s=20

7. The Ineos train taking inspiration from nature, according to Dowsett 

https://twitter.com/alexdowsett/status/1395086119881039878?s=09 

8.  No stereotypes here, nope, not one 

https://twitter.com/TrekSegafredo/status/1395314180295626753?s=19 

9. Kermit knows the score 

https://twitter.com/KermitTheFrog/status/1395424083429531652 

10. Is this haunting anyone else's dreams? 

https://twitter.com/PetitBrun/status/1394678109761376259?s=20 

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week 

