Tweets of the Week: Giro d'Italia special featuring Alex Dowsett, UCI saddle rules, and Kermit the Frog
Here are our favourite tweets from the last seven days
While riders may be exhausted from the stresses and strains of the Giro d'Italia, they're still treating us to some outstanding insights on social media.
This week's edition of Tweets of the Week is a Giro special, with Trek-Segafredo, Alex Dowsett and more, but we also have some tweets from beyond the Italian Grand Tour, including from Kermit the Frog,
Here are a few of our favourite tweets from the last week in cycling:
1. The concussion protocol looks pretty intensive
https://twitter.com/LosBrolin/status/1393235594269138946
2. An insight into the professionalism on show at the Giro
https://twitter.com/nedboulting/status/1393863300232929281
3. Anyone else feeling old right now?
https://twitter.com/irishpeloton/status/1393827931017842688?s=20
4. Breaking news: Grand Tour star has AWFUL music taste
https://twitter.com/daniellloyd1/status/1393860293164511232?s=19
5. It's been a bad week for Ireland
https://twitter.com/SportsOrla/status/1395016837738475520?s=20
6. Bert-Jan Lindeman living life on the edge...quite literally
https://twitter.com/saddleblaze/status/1395004118721175554?s=20
7. The Ineos train taking inspiration from nature, according to Dowsett
https://twitter.com/alexdowsett/status/1395086119881039878?s=09
8. No stereotypes here, nope, not one
https://twitter.com/TrekSegafredo/status/1395314180295626753?s=19
9. Kermit knows the score
https://twitter.com/KermitTheFrog/status/1395424083429531652
10. Is this haunting anyone else's dreams?
https://twitter.com/PetitBrun/status/1394678109761376259?s=20
