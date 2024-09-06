Tweets of the week: Julian Alaphilippe swings by Greggs at the Tour of Britain

Un steak bake, s'il vous plaît

Julian Alaphilippe waving to crowds
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

“WTF is a Greggs." This was a tweet I read this week from a cycling fan, who clearly didn’t live in the UK, and it made me chuckle to myself. 

It’s a fair question, actually. To help out, others leapt to answer it. “Only the best place in the world,” one person wrote. “It’s actually elite,” another said. The most succinct definition I saw was as such: “It’s a national chain of bakeries in the UK, but in truth, it’s so much more.” 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

