Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar the gangster, Remco Evenepoel feasts and Demi Vollering cries

Tom Pidcock's dog loves a lick, and hey, aren't those two normal looking men vaguely famous?

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar with tweets overlaid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Tadej Pogačar's crash at last weekend's Liège-Bastogne-Liège deprived us of one of the all-time great duels at La Doyenne; just imagine what the Slovenian could have done on the La Redoute to combat Remco Evenepoel. Instead, the world champion simply rode away to victory for a second year running, while Pogačar headed straight to hospital with a fractured wrist.

Cycling's loss is social media's gain, as the injured Pogačar is forced to rest up and heal - and not play FIFA, apparently. We have already had smiley Tadej with his wrist in a doodled-on cast, and now the UAE team Emirates rider is posting photos of himself hanging out with his partner, Urška Žigart. One wonders how much more content we are going to get out of the 24-year-old while he's forced to take a break from the bike.

Meanwhile, Remco has been posting heavily - as a 23-year-old would - in light of his second Liège triumph, and in the run up to the Giro d'Italia, which is just over a week away. Soudal Quick-Step might have stopped him from posting most of his rides on Strava, but it appears he can still post on other social medias all he likes.

Whether the imminent Giro will stop the stream of Instagram posts remains to be seen, but as we will see, his biggest rival at that race, Primož Roglič, is back on Twitter, which is a huge win in the communication war.

Elsewhere in the land of cycling social media, Demi Vollering revealed that she's not an early morning person, two ex-professionals look like normal people, and Ellen van Dijk jokes about her age. 

1. It is considered rude to ask a lady her age, but that lady in question can joke about her age all she likes, right? Ellen van Dijk is only 36, for the record

2. Demi Vollering is known for her emotional reactions to winning - victories are usually greeted with tears. However, it wasn't her triple crown of the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège which made her cry the most, it was her wake up time for the latter

3. Spare a thought for Ineos Grenadiers press officer Hannah Troop, who had to tear Tom Pidcock way from his dog so he could get to the podium after Liège-Bastogne-Liège

4. With one superstar out of the race, there's only one thing for it - support the other star left

5. I simply don't believe that this is what Remco Evenepoel eats. We all know he has breakfast, lunch and dinner at Pizza Hut

6. Second at Brabantse Pijl and the Amstel Gold Race, then fourth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. That deserves a star, in the words of fellow Irishman Bernard Black

Black Books

(Image credit: Channel 4)

7. If you hadn't noted, Primož Roglič had his Twitter account hacked. Don't worry, though, he's back

8. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Charlotte Kool announcing that she's going to race La Vuelta Femenina

9. Lorenzo Germani is only 21, so it probably wasn't that long ago that he genuinely was queueing for Thibaut Pinot's autograph

10. Stopping the usual snark-dripping tone of tweets of the week for one second, this is great and is why cycling matters so much. Well done the Hayters

11. Just two guys hanging out at The Cycle Show, what would they know about cycling? Oh wait, it's Alex Dowsett and Dan Martin. Adorable

12. Finally, Pogačar knows exactly what he's doing here

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
Senior news and features writer

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

