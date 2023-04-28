Netflix suggestions anyone? Help Tadej Pogačar fill the time during recovery
The Slovenian is off the bike and chilling out after breaking his wrist at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and could do with some TV ideas
Got any good Netflix recommendations? If so Tadej Pogačar would like to hear from you. The Slovenian is currently taking some time out with his girlfriend Urška Žigart, "to enjoy the little things in life", while he waits for his hand to heal following his crash in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Tour of Flanders winner Pogačar crashed hard 85km into Liège alongside Danish rider Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost). Honoré apparently hit a pothole at high speed, suffering a double puncture and losing control, and Pogačar came down with him. The double Tour de France winner suffered multiple fractures to his wrist in the impact and while he had surgery on the day of the race, he was ordered to stay off the bike – rollers included – until two weeks later.
"Not thinking about the bike or rehab yet, but maybe this will change when Urška leaves for La Vuelta," Pogačar wrote on Instagram, referring to Žigart's participation in La Vuelta Femenina, which starts in Torrevieja on 1 May.
"Drop me some good movies and series in the comments, because I can’t even play Fifa," he adds, followed with a laughing emoji.
Naturally, there were plenty of witty replies to his request, among them one from Trinity Racing cyclo-cross star Cameron Mason, suggesting: "This new series about an interesting sport is good I’ve heard, Tour de France Unchained on Netflix".
It was one of a number of pointers towards the new Tour de France documentary series, while another card offered: "You gotta watch Movistar on Netflix".
There were plenty of non-cycling suggestions too, including Succession, Breaking Bad and Beef.
A UAE-Team Emirates team doctor had described Pogačar's injuries as "not good news", but all the same he looks to still be on track to take part in a team altitude camp at Spain's Sierra Nevada in mid-May. However, a wind tunnel test and Tour stage recons had be scrapped, UAE boss Joxean Fernandez Maxtín told Het Laatse Nieuws.
After the altitude camp, Pogačar is due to travel to the Tour of Slovenia to defend his title there, before taking the Tour de France start line in Bilbao, Spain on 1 July.
"There is still plenty of time for that," Maxtín added.
After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
