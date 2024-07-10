Ukrainian track cyclist Andrii Kutsenko killed in military combat mission

Kutsenko was a multi-time national champion who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2022

Ukrainian track cyclists
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Multi-time Ukrainian national track champion Andrii Kutsenko (also spelled Andriy Kutsenko) was killed in a military combat mission on July 3, 2024, the Lviv Regional Military Administration reports. 

Kutsenko was a multi-time national champion who joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2022 to fight against the Russian invasion. He was 34.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest