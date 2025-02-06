'We have to set the example that sustainable travel is possible': The pro team travelling by train for the environment

Beat Cycling travelled by rail from the Netherlands to their recent training camp in Girona, Spain

Beat Cycling
(Image credit: @stephan de goede photography)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

A Dutch pro cycling team has called on other squads to do more in an attempt to cut carbon emissions and improve the sport’s impact on the environment, following their example.

Beat Cycling, a Dutch UCI Continental squad, travelled by train on Monday from Amsterdam to Girona for a training camp for the second year in a row and believe that their example should encourage more teams to do the same, even at WorldTour level.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest