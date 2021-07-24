Wout van Aert happy with his own tactics as rivals mark him out en route to silver at Tokyo Olympics road race
The Belgian was forced to try and cover multiple moves as he attempted to tame a thrilling Olympic road race
By Jonny Long
Wout van Aert says he rode the Tokyo Olympics road race well, tactically speaking, but couldn't overcome the total volume of his opponents' attacks as the pre-race favourite had to settle for a silver medal.
"I tried to force something myself, but especially Tadej Pogačar and myself were targeted. That was a difficult situation. In those circumstances, I think I got the most out of it," Van Aert said after winning the sprint for second against the Tour de France champion, Ecuador's Richard Carapaz having stolen away and taken the gold medal solo.
Van Aert had looked in difficulty when Pogačar forged clear on the Mikuni Pass, the toughest climb in the race, taking Brandon McNulty (USA) and Michael Woods (Canada) with him, but the Belgian stuck to his own pace and had to trust the race would come back together.
“On the Mikuni Pass I chose to ride at my own pace, I knew I shouldn't force it. I [knew I] might not come back, but that's how I thought I had to try."
>>> Geraint Thomas explains 'freak crash' at Tokyo Olympics men's road race
With team leaders left without team-mates or race radios giving them up to date information on gaps on the road, the racing in the finale was hectic.
After Carapaz and McNulty went clear on the final climb of the day up Kagosaka Pass, Van Aert did the lion's share of the work to try and bring that duo back, the others in the chase group unwilling to give the winner on the Champs-Élysées a week ago a free tow to the line for a sprint finish.
Ultimately, it was too much for Van Aert to conquer, and although it looked like the catch could be possible, Carapaz then dropped McNulty and sped away up the road, the chase behind faltering as the Ecuadorian took only his country's second gold medal in the history of the Games.
“While McNulty was blowing and coming back on his own, he stayed ahead. Then you are the strongest. Of course he is a beautiful champion. But I am also satisfied," Van Aert concluded.
"With our Belgian five, we carried out the tactics as we wanted. Then I'm glad I can give those guys a medal back."
