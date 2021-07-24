Geraint Thomas explains 'freak crash' at Tokyo Olympics men's road race
The Welshman says he must have done something bad in a previous life to warrant yet another untimely fall
By Jonny Long
Geraint Thomas has shed light on the 'freak crash' that saw him forced to abandon the Tokyo Olympics men's road race.
The Welshman was on the ground in the opening 100km of the 234km-long race after a fall that brought down a number of riders.
Thomas got up shaking his head at his continued bad luck, having crashed at the recent Tour de France, ruining his GC chances, as well as slipping on a discarded bidon last October during the opening week of the Giro d'Italia.
After visiting the medical car, Thomas chased back and rejoined the peloton before the Fuji Sanroku climb, the biggest climb of the day.
He then held on until 60km to go before pulling off as the race passed through the finish line at the Fuji International Speedway for the first time.
"All good with me. Thanks for the messages! Think I must have done something bad in a previous life," Thomas said after the race, making light of his terrible fortune.
>>> Richard Carapaz storms to gold medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics road race
He went on to explain that his Great Britain team-mate, Tao Geoghegan Hart, had lost his front wheel during a relaxed section of the race, going down in front of Thomas, who then also followed to the floor.
"Freak crash, Tao lost his front wheel and decked it in front of me. I had nowhere to go, other than the floor as well."
Thomas will pick himself up, once again, and now prepare for Wednesday's individual time trial, looking to add a medal to his two gold achieved on the track in 2008 and 2012.
In the road race, Adam and Simon Yates were Britain's top two finishers, coming ninth and 17th respectively, with Adam making his way into the final chase group behind gold medal winner Richard Carapaz, opening up the sprint for the silver medal but not able to match the top speed of the better sprinters in that selection.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Tokyo Olympics men's road race LIVE: Musashinonomori Park to Fuji International Speedway
Live updates from the first cycling event of the Tokyo games
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Richard Carapaz storms to gold medal in Tokyo 2020 Olympics road race
The Ecuadorian put in a phenomenal ride to hold off a chasing group behind
By Alex Ballinger •
-
‘It could be one of the toughest races of our careers’: Tao Geoghegan Hart and Simon Yates share thoughts on Olympic road race
This year’s race will take place in brutal heat and humidity in Japan
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympics road race women's start list
Confirmed start list of riders set to race on the 137km course in Japan
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tokyo 2020 Olympic road race men's start list
Confirmed list of riders for the 234km race for the gold medal in Japan
By Richard Windsor •
-
Five things to look out for at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's road race
Dutch superstars, a balanced route, and the lone rangers - here's the things to look out for in the Olympics women's road race
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Tokyo Olympics: Geraint Thomas hoping for redemption after crashing out of medals in Rio
The Welshman was in the leading group in 2016 when he crashed on the final corner of a descent
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five things to look out for at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's road race
Pog and Rog back together, an on-form Wout van Aert, and a climber's course - here are the things to look out for at the 2020 Olympic road race
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Tokyo Olympics: All the cyclists competing for the US squad
USA Cycling are in a position to fly home with medals thanks to their strong line-up
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tokyo Olympics: Full list of Team GB cyclists competing
Geraint Thomas, Lizzie Deignan and Tom Pidcock among the star names
By Alex Ballinger •