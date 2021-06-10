Wout van Aert’s former team boss ‘relieved that justice has been done’
Star rider Van Aert has been ordered to pay €662,000 for breaking contract with his old team
Wout van Aert’s former team boss says he’s relieved that “justice has been done,” after the star rider has been ordered to pay more than €600,000 for breaching contract.
Belgian pro Van Aert has been embroiled in a legal battle with Vérandas Willems-Crelan and the team manager Nick Nuyens since 2018, after he broke contract by leaving the team early to join Jumbo-Visma.
Initially, Belgian courts threw out Nuyens’s claim for compensation, but after appeal the Antwerp Labour Court ruled that Van Aert had an ongoing commitment to the team which he did not respect, with the 26-year-old ordered to pay €662,000 (£571,000) in compensation to Nuyens.
Vérandas Willems-Crelan, a Belgian Professional Continental team owned by Sniper Cycling BVBA, ceased to exist not long after Van Aert left the squad, as the outfit merged with Dutch squad Roompot-Charles, which itself disbanded in 2019.
In an interview with Dutch broadcaster Sporza, former pro Nuyens said: “I am especially relieved that justice has finally been done.”
"This is also important for cycling in general, because the judge has made it clear that a contract does mean something."
The dispute dates back to September 2018 when Van Aert left Willems and made the step up to WorldTour level a year ahead of schedule, while still under contact.
Nuyens took Van Aert to court to seek compensation, demanding €1,150,000 (£991,719).
Van Aert’s departure came amid various plans for Véranda’s Willems-Crelan to merge with other teams, which eventually resulted in the parent company, Sniper Cycling, joining Roompot-Charles where Nuyens stayed on as team manager.
Former triple cyclocross world champion Van Aert, now a superstar on the road as well, publicly voiced his displeasure at being kept in the dark about potential mergers.
>>> Miguel Ángel López sets fastest time on Mont Ventoux since 2004
Nuyens said: “[Not getting the initial amount of compensation] is not a disappointment, because it was not for me to do that amount in the first place, but to make a fair decision.
“The amount is mainly a result of [Van Aert’s] wage. It is a normal amount for the termination of contract.”
Van Aert can still appeal the court’s decision.
-
-
Stubble&Co’s Roll Top backpack review
A stylish, robust and environmentally conscious backpack with a host of clever features specific for cycling
By Stefan Abram •
-
Stefan Bissegger takes breakaway success on stage four of Tour de Suisse 2021 as Van der Poel keeps yellow
The break looked to be coming back before the peloton completely sat up on the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert ordered to pay €662,000 to Nick Nuyens due to breaking contract with old team
The Belgian star broke his contract with Sniper Cycling BVBA in 2018 to join Jumbo-Visma
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
George Bennett's national champion's jersey design rejected by New Zealand federation
George Bennett took the national championships road race in New Zealand earlier this year, a title he has been fighting for as one of his main career goals.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wout van Aert 'doesn't want to pursue the Tour de France yet' but added GC at Tirreno-Adriatico a possibility next year
Wout van Aert says that he thinks winning the Tour de France in the near future is unrealistic, but said he does want to chase the general classification at Tirreno-Adriatico next year.
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Dutch anti-doping boss says he’s 'uncomfortable' with use of ketones in Jumbo-Visma
A Dutch anti-doping boss has said the use of ketones within Jumbo-Visma makes him “uncomfortable.”
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert wins legal battle against former team after he broke contract
Wout van Aert has won his legal battle against his former team after he unilaterally terminated his contract.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Daring to dream: How Jumbo Visma built their Tour challenge
By James Shrubsall •
-
Jumbo-Visma rider forced to retire due to injury, aged 26
A Jumbo-Visma rider has been forced to retire at 26 years old because of an injury sustained in a crash last season.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Wout van Aert to ride for Jumbo-Visma from March after contract controversy
Wout van Aert will ride for Jumbo-Visma from March 2019 after he unilaterally broke contract with is former team.
By Alex Ballinger •