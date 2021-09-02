Your CW5000 September challenges

Every month our CW5000 riders are set two extra challenges to keep them motivated, help them do a little more riding than they otherwise might do, and of course get closer to the 5,000 mile target. If they haven't reached it already.

You can sign up to the CW5000 challenge at any time, no matter how late in the year it is. When you start you can include all the miles ridden from January 1 toward your total. It's free to sign up and your inbox won't get spammed.

You'll be emailed the monthly challenges, invited to join the private Facebook group, get exclusive merchandise offers and get updates throughout the year.

As with all the monthly challenges you just need to email us at cycling@futurenet.com to let us know you've completed either or both of them. Send us more details and you might be included in our monthly round-up.

Read on to find out what the challenges are for September.

1. Ride 160 miles in a week

This is the biggest weekly mileage target we've set you this year. September can still bring some nice weather (although we're not quite sure what happened to Summer 2021) so there's still plenty of riding to be done this month before the days close in. Indoor miles count for this challenge and you can complete it over seven consecutive days, you don't have to start on a Monday.

2. Find and ride a new stretch of bridleway

You don't have to have a gravel bike to hit the bridleways, but perhaps don't use your best aero bike with lightweight racing tyres for this challenge. The British countryside is littered with bridleways, many of which are relatively well surfaced and can be comfortably ridden on a road bike.

You can search them out on a good mapping site like Komoot.com, buy a local OS map, or just turn down one when you pass a sign. If it gets too rough and you have to turn back, it'll still count toward this challenge. You might even find a new route, a chicken run that avoids a particularly nasty climb, or shortcut home you never knew existed.



