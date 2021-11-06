Zoe Bäckstedt takes junior European Cyclocross Championships title

The young Brit has the first win of the Championships

Zoe Bäckstedt
Zoe Bäckstedt has taken the first title of the European Cyclocross Championships, winning the junior women's race.

The 17-year-old finished with daylight between her and the Dutch pair Leonie Bentveld in second and Nienke Vinke in third.

Bäckstedt already led by 13 seconds after the first lap, eventually crossing the finish line a minute and six seconds ahead of Bentveld. Fellow Brits Ella Maclean-Howell and Libby Bell made the top 10 in ninth and tenth, Elizabeth Mckinnon in 23rd and Niamh Murphy in 31st.

The Col du Vam course in Drenthe, the Netherlands, contains a cobbled strip maxing out at a gradient of 15 per cent.

Bäckstedt beat out 54 other riders to add the European title to her road and time trial wins at the Flanders World Championships, having also already taken cyclocross wins this autumn at the Stockholm Weekend and the Junior Superprestige at Gieten.

