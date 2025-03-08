Zwift Academy winner says winning Alpecin-Deceuninck contract is a 'massive weight' off his shoulders
21-year-old Canadian Noah Ramsay will ride for the Belgian team’s development squad this year after spending formative years in mountain biking
Noah Ramsay, the winner of the male Zwift Academy, says winning an Alpecin-Deceuninck contract for this year is a “massive weight” off his shoulders.
The 21-year old Canadian has spent several years competing in UCI mountain biking events in his home country, but he will now transition to the road as part of the Belgian WorldTour team’s development setup.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly at the event in Dénia, Spain, at the end of 2024, Ramsay said that after spending a long time organising his own events as a privateer, knowing that he would be part of the Alpecin setup had come as a huge relief.
"I don’t even know how to describe it," he said. "It’s a massive weight off my shoulders, I don’t think I’ve even fully processed it yet. So I know I’m super happy, but it has not fully hit me yet. I don’t fully know what it means for me for next year, but I think it’ll mean less stress on me for having to sort my own plans out, which will be nice for a change. I’m really excited for the challenge that this brings for me now."
Playing down his own success, Ramsay was quick to highlight the strengths of his fellow competitors, including Scotland’s Elliot Bain, saying that he felt any one of them could have earned the lucrative contract at the end of the process.
"Once we were chosen, everything was very smooth, but the testing was very hard," he said. "I think it was clear who the best riders were, I don’t think I will have stood out particularly, I think a few of us all stood out."
The Toronto-born rider spent much of his youth playing ice hockey, only transitioning into cycling in 2018 when he first took up mountain biking.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"My cycling career started when I was 16 years old, after playing competitive hockey for all of my childhood," he explained. "I started racing a mountain bike in 2018, my second year of junior did not happen as it was 2020 and Covid-19 cancelled all racing in Canada so I spent the next 16 months training to get myself to a competitive level for international races when they returned."
Working closely with his coach, Ramsay eventually forced his way into the Canadian under 23 XCO World Championships team in 2021. He explained to CW that his MTB results have improved year on year, culminating in finishing fifth at the recent short track World Cup on the Monte Sainte Anne course in Canada.
Ramsay said he had taken a lot from his experiences on the Zwift Academy, with his favourite event being one in which he showed he had a cutting edge.
He said: "I personally really enjoyed the sprint workout drills that I had to compete against my fellow competitors, where it was kind of like a one on one race between the four of us. I could play it tactically there, I could think about how I was going to win, and afterwards I had a lot of feedback on my strengths and weaknesses and how I could use it all to my advantage."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'The opportunities for riders outside of Europe are very slim' - 18-year-old Australian says winning the Zwift Academy will be 'life changing'
Melbourne native Emily Dixon won the competition to earn a place on the Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto development team
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
British teenager Imogen Wolff claims first pro win for Visma-Lease a Bike
18-year-old says she didn't expect a victory to 'come so soon'
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'The opportunities for riders outside of Europe are very slim' - 18-year-old Australian says winning the Zwift Academy will be 'life changing'
Melbourne native Emily Dixon won the competition to earn a place on the Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto development team
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
From football to the Zwift Academy: meet the Scottish rider determined to turn pro alongside Mathieu van der Poel
21-year-old Elliot Bain from Glasgow on starting out in cycling, riding the Lancaster GP and rubbing shoulders with the former road World Champion
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Zwift partners with Sir Chris Hoy's Tour de 4 initiative to raise money for cancer charities
Online training platform commits to matching all charitable donations made by community up to £50,000
By Tom Thewlis Published
-