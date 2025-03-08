Zwift Academy winner says winning Alpecin-Deceuninck contract is a 'massive weight' off his shoulders

21-year-old Canadian Noah Ramsay will ride for the Belgian team’s development squad this year after spending formative years in mountain biking

Noah Ramsay
(Image credit: Harry Powell)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Noah Ramsay, the winner of the male Zwift Academy, says winning an Alpecin-Deceuninck contract for this year is a “massive weight” off his shoulders.

The 21-year old Canadian has spent several years competing in UCI mountain biking events in his home country, but he will now transition to the road as part of the Belgian WorldTour team’s development setup.

Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

