A 4.99kg bike with a full working groupset – does this one-off Scott Addict prove the UCI weight limit is defunct?

Scott has teamed up with Swedish concept-builder, Dangerholm, to prove sub 5kg is not just possible, but it can also be achieved without 'compromises'.

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Various studio shots of Dangerholm bike
(Image credit: Dangerholm)

Scott has unveiled a custom version of its already very lightweight Addict RC that weighs in at under 5kg. Saying it is a 'proof of concept'.

The 4.99kg / 11lbs bike was built in collaboration with Dangerholm, real name Gustav Gullholm, who creates one-off custom builds out of Sweden.

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The Gelu K3 saddle tips the scales at a paltry 39.2 grams. All that tech comes at a heavy price per gram saved of course. The saddle alone retails at €530.

In the UK we often see rim brake hill climb rigs that hit similar weights, but we haven’t seen many, if any at all, that can claim to be fully functional, featuring a full complement of gears, and a sensible, reliable set up

Various studio shots of Dangerholm bike

(Image credit: Dangerholm)

Specs

Frame: SCOTT Addict RC HMX-SL L/56cm - 630,9g

Fork: SCOTT Addict RC HMX-SL - 282,4g

Headset: Syncros - 48,3g

Spacers/cover: Syncros and Darimo - 22,5g

Handlbear combo: Darimo Nexum Drag 100x360mm -6 degrees - 212,4g

Bar tape: Ciclovation KOM with Extralite HyperPlug HD - 16,8g

Brakes: SRAM RED AXS (tuned with TiMaster clamps etc) - 632,9g

Rotors: Carbon-Ti X-Rotor SteelCarbon 3 160+140mm - 146,5g

Adapters: Bike Ahead Composites The Fixer + Carbon-Ti steel shim - 39,3g

Rear derailleur: SRAM RED AXS (tuned with Extralite and TiMaster) - 276,7g

Front derailleur: SRAM RED AXS - 171,6g

Chain: SRAM RED - 231,0g

Cassette: SRAM RED 10-30T - 194,9g

Chainrings: Carbon-Ti X-CarboRing X-AXS 37-50T - 139,8g

Cranks: GrigioCarbonio Road T1000 170mm - 256,3g

BB: Extralite Hyper BB Ceramic (incl. brake hose guide) - 38,9g

Pedals: Wahoo Speedplay Nano (tuned) - 150,6g

Wheels: NonPlus Primaro Fusion hubs, Light Bicycle Airia 32 rims, custom built by R2BIKE - 866,7g

Tires: Schwalbe Aerothan 29mm - 342,5g

Tubes: Tubolito S-Tubo-Road - 41,0g

Seat post: Darimo - 117,7g

Saddle: Gelu K3 - 39,2g

Bottle cages: CarbonWorks incl. bolts - 19,4g

Computer mount: Alpitude incl. bolts - 16,5g

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Various studio shots of Dangerholm bike
(Image credit: Dangerholm)
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Andy Carr
Andy Carr
Cycling Weekly Tech Editor

Andy Carr is the tech editor at Cycling Weekly. He was founder of Spoon Customs, where for ten years, him and his team designed and built some of the world's most coveted custom bikes. The company also created Gun Control Custom Paint. Together the brands championed the highest standards in fit, fabrication and finishing.

Nowadays, Andy is based in Norfolk, where he loves riding almost anything with two-wheels. He was an alpine ride guide for a time, and gets back to the Southern Alps as often as possible.

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