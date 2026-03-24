A 4.99kg bike with a full working groupset – does this one-off Scott Addict prove the UCI weight limit is defunct?
Scott has teamed up with Swedish concept-builder, Dangerholm, to prove sub 5kg is not just possible, but it can also be achieved without 'compromises'.
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Scott has unveiled a custom version of its already very lightweight Addict RC that weighs in at under 5kg. Saying it is a 'proof of concept'.
The 4.99kg / 11lbs bike was built in collaboration with Dangerholm, real name Gustav Gullholm, who creates one-off custom builds out of Sweden.
Dangerholm is a long-term Scott collaborator and is arguably the spiritual king of the weight-weenies. He seems to be closely linked with Scott, and other brands such as R2bike.com, which appear to enjoy riding on his wave of social engagement, assured from his 246k followers on Instagram. A recent video posted on his Youtube channel featuring a customised Scott Scale got 4.4m views.Article continues below
The Scott Addict RC is already one of the lightest bikes we've ever tested in its standard form and Scott were keen to emphasise that the weight saving in this one-off was achieved with 'no compromises'.
This build, we are told, is not just about being lightweight. In this latest project, Scott and Dangerholm stress that this bike marks a turning point in weight saving, where every component specified is also reliable, despite its low weight. For example, it uses the 'standard' disc calipers from the excellent SRAM Red groupset, not some aftermarket alternative that might not work as well.
There are plenty of exotic parts of course. A Darimo seat post and handlebar set up, barely register 350g combined on its scales. Carbon-Ti X-Rotors save weight in the braking system, without compromising performance. And a flyweight wheelbuild, consisting of NonPlus Primaro Fusion hubs laced to Light Bicycle Airia 32 rims, contributes just 866g to the overall weight.
The Gelu K3 saddle tips the scales at a paltry 39.2 grams. All that tech comes at a heavy price per gram saved of course. The saddle alone retails at €530.
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In the UK we often see rim brake hill climb rigs that hit similar weights, but we haven’t seen many, if any at all, that can claim to be fully functional, featuring a full complement of gears, and a sensible, reliable set up
Is Scott angling for a reduction to the 20-plus year old UCI weight limit? This currently restricts bikes used in UCI competition to a minimum weight of 6.8kg. With previously heavier aero platforms now getting close to this limit, the traditionally lighter 'climbing bike' category seems less relevant. That is until the UCI changes its rules, as some are suggesting could be on the cards.
Specs
Frame: SCOTT Addict RC HMX-SL L/56cm - 630,9g
Fork: SCOTT Addict RC HMX-SL - 282,4g
Headset: Syncros - 48,3g
Spacers/cover: Syncros and Darimo - 22,5g
Handlbear combo: Darimo Nexum Drag 100x360mm -6 degrees - 212,4g
Bar tape: Ciclovation KOM with Extralite HyperPlug HD - 16,8g
Brakes: SRAM RED AXS (tuned with TiMaster clamps etc) - 632,9g
Rotors: Carbon-Ti X-Rotor SteelCarbon 3 160+140mm - 146,5g
Adapters: Bike Ahead Composites The Fixer + Carbon-Ti steel shim - 39,3g
Rear derailleur: SRAM RED AXS (tuned with Extralite and TiMaster) - 276,7g
Front derailleur: SRAM RED AXS - 171,6g
Chain: SRAM RED - 231,0g
Cassette: SRAM RED 10-30T - 194,9g
Chainrings: Carbon-Ti X-CarboRing X-AXS 37-50T - 139,8g
Cranks: GrigioCarbonio Road T1000 170mm - 256,3g
BB: Extralite Hyper BB Ceramic (incl. brake hose guide) - 38,9g
Pedals: Wahoo Speedplay Nano (tuned) - 150,6g
Wheels: NonPlus Primaro Fusion hubs, Light Bicycle Airia 32 rims, custom built by R2BIKE - 866,7g
Tires: Schwalbe Aerothan 29mm - 342,5g
Tubes: Tubolito S-Tubo-Road - 41,0g
Seat post: Darimo - 117,7g
Saddle: Gelu K3 - 39,2g
Bottle cages: CarbonWorks incl. bolts - 19,4g
Computer mount: Alpitude incl. bolts - 16,5g
Andy Carr is the tech editor at Cycling Weekly. He was founder of Spoon Customs, where for ten years, him and his team designed and built some of the world's most coveted custom bikes. The company also created Gun Control Custom Paint. Together the brands championed the highest standards in fit, fabrication and finishing.
Nowadays, Andy is based in Norfolk, where he loves riding almost anything with two-wheels. He was an alpine ride guide for a time, and gets back to the Southern Alps as often as possible.
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