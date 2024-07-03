Elite launches adjustable smart frame with virtual shifting that rivals Zwift Ride

Déjà vu? Just like the Zwift Ride it attaches to a turbo trainer, but there are some key differences

Elite Square trainer
(Image credit: Elite)
By
published

Elite has launched Square, an adjustable smart frame that’s designed to accommodate multiple cyclists on one machine, and work with all direct-drive smart trainers and training apps. 

The design means there's no need to mount or switch bikes, with the frame offering seven adjustments for saddle height, tilt, and fore-aft position, handlebar height and fore-aft position, horizontal tube length, and crank arm length, enabling the rider to match the geometry of their regular bike. Square attaches to a direct-drive turbo trainer in a similar fashion to the recently released Zwift Ride and uses a single cog, eliminating the need for a cassette. 

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

