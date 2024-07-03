Elite launches adjustable smart frame with virtual shifting that rivals Zwift Ride

Elite has launched Square, an adjustable smart frame that’s designed to accommodate multiple cyclists on one machine, and work with all direct-drive smart trainers and training apps.

The design means there's no need to mount or switch bikes, with the frame offering seven adjustments for saddle height, tilt, and fore-aft position, handlebar height and fore-aft position, horizontal tube length, and crank arm length, enabling the rider to match the geometry of their regular bike. Square attaches to a direct-drive turbo trainer in a similar fashion to the recently released Zwift Ride and uses a single cog, eliminating the need for a cassette.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the UK and US, but will be €1,250 in Europe when the Square becomes available at the end of 2024.

(Image credit: Elite)

Appealing to households with multiple cyclists appears to be the Square’s USP. However, it does boast a range of other features that should also prove attractive. Perhaps the most notable of these is the virtual shifting system. It’s designed to allow the rider to customise the controls, adapting them to replicate their own bike’s drivechain, whether it’s Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo.

Riders can select the number of gears as well as the cassette, from 10 to 13-speed, and chainrings, either single, double or triple. The number of teeth on your chosen cassette range from 9 to 52t, and from 22 to 60t on the chainrings. There are also a number of pre-set options, which are divided by training type - flat rides, mountain climbs, etc - or use a Shimano 12-speed 11-30t cassette. Finally, riders can also choose sequential shifting, with variable resistance levels; all of these options are reached via the dedicated Square app.

(Image credit: Elite)

Shifting takes place on the multi-function handlebar that features levers and buttons, designed to replicate those found on a regular drop-bar bike. Shifting and braking mimics Shimano, SRAM and Campag systems, but the controllers also include further buttons; these operate Zwift and other training apps plus Elite’s Aria smart fan. Virtual steering on Zwift is also supported. As for the bars' dimensions, it measures 420mm wide and features a 6-degree flare at the drops. There’s also a pre-installed Garmin mount.

(Image credit: Elite)

Nobody likes a noisy trainer, so Elite have opted for a belt drive system in order to deliver what it describes as “a smooth and silent ride”. The belt drive should also make for a far cleaner system than a trainer that requires an ‘outdoor’ bike complete with a lubricated chain. Combined with the single cog, Elite believes that it makes for a hassle-free set-up.

Ease of set up also extends to the Square’s ‘plug and play’ design. Powered by a battery there’s no need for an electrical outlet. From here Elite says installation and pairing are “easy and immediate”, using adjustment keys and the Square app.

Elite have designed Square to work with all smart-trainers, which will allow users to benefit from their chosen machine’s power meter. Alternatively, power meter pedals can be fitted. Square is also compatible with two of Elite’s training products - the aforementioned Aria smart fan and the brand’s slope simulator, Rizer. Here you replace Square’s front support leg with the Rizer, which adjusts the frame’s incline up to 20% and declines to 10% to match the elevation in the training app.

Elite Avani and Justo 2

Alongside Square, Elite have launched two new direct drive smart trainers, the affordable Avanti and the top-tier Justo 2.

(Image credit: Elite)

Despite being billed as a ‘value’ machine, the Avanti looks to offer plenty. The integrated power power meter has a claimed accuracy of +/- 1%, while gradients are replicated up to 18%. Like the Square, it’s designed to be easy to set-up and use; there’s Elite’s plug and play configuration, Wi-Fi connectivity, dual Bluetooth channels and periodic self-calibrations. Other features include Shimano Di2 integration, flex feet, which are designed to help deliver a more realistic and efficient pedal stroke and the ability to log your total miles, which are displayed on the My E-Training app.

(Image credit: Elite)

The updated Justo 2, Elite’s flagship smart trainer, comes with a 12-speed Shimano 105 cassette and is used by WorldTour teams. It has a maximum power of 2300 watts and a maximum simulated slope of 24%. Like the Avanti, the built-in power meter is said to be accurate to +/- 1%. Elite says the flywheel has been upgraded; weight has been added to deliver a smoother and more uniform pedal stroke. It too uses Flex Feet, which as well as aiding the pedal stroke also are said to reduce muscle tension and fatigue during training.

Both trainers will be available from August, with pricing set at $849/€749 for the Avanti and $1,199/€1,099 for the Justo 2. UK pricing is still to be confirmed.