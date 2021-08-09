Pro bike: John Archibald's National 25-winning 'Aurum'

This is the bike that John Archibald rode to victory in yesterday’s National 25-mile time trial in Cumbria.

Rounding out a perfect week for the Archibald family in which his sister Katie won Olympic gold in the Madison and silver in the team pursuit, the 30-year-old Scot bagged what has always been regarded as British time trialling’s blue riband event.

(Image credit: Andy Jones/Cycling Weekly)

With his winning time of 45:48 Archibald, riding in his Eolo-Kometa UCI ProTeam colours, was the only rider under 46 minutes on a rain-lashed A66, with Chris Fennell (The Independent Pedaler-Nopinz) 21 seconds behind.

Eolo-Kometa ride Aurum bikes on the road, a brand founded by Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso (the team is also supported by the Contador Foundation), but there’s no time trial bike in the range.

Archibald described his bike to photographer Andy Jones as a “generic Chinese frame” but, as has been noted before, it bears more than a passing resemblance to the Ribble Ultra TT - the bike Archibald rode with the Ribble-Weldtite team last year before for signing for Eolo-Kometa in November.

(Image credit: Andy Jones/Cycling Weekly)

However, the bike is stickered as an Aurum, with the logo featuring on the plain-black frame’s head tube, and there are Eolo-Kometa stickers on the seatpost and behind the seat tube.

(Image credit: Andy Jones/Cycling Weekly)

Archibald runs Dura-Ace Di2 shifting, with a CeramicSpeed Oversized Pulley Wheel System upgrade to the rear mech.

(Image credit: Andy Jones/Cycling Weekly)

The chainset is a Rotor INspider ALDHU with carbon cranks and a dual-sided power meter. Archibald runs a 60t Pyramid 1x chainring.

(Image credit: Andy Jones/Cycling Weekly)

The rear wheel is a Walker Brothers WideBoy TT disc, as used by Archibald’s former Ribble team, and up front is an ENVE SES 7.8. Archibald is on Vittoria Corsa Speed 25mm tubeless tyres.

Making the the front wheel even faster is a WattShop Anemoi Aero Valve Cover that's claimed to save 0.7 watts at 45kph.

(Image credit: Andy Jones/Cycling Weekly)

The bar is a TriRig Alpha One with the company’s monopost design - a single spacer stack in the centre of the bar. TriRig says this is its fastest ever bar.

Archibald uses USE extensions with Di2 bar-end shift switches and the wedge-shaped Wahoo Elemnt Roam computer.

(Image credit: Andy Jones/Cycling Weekly)

The brakes, both front and the rear that's hidden under the BB shell, are also by TriRig - the Omega One, which TriRig claims is faster than having no brake at all.

Archibald’s saddle is the Prologo T-Gale, which has been wind tunnel tested according to Prologo.

And finally, the pedals are Look Keo Blade carbons.