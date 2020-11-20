John Archibald and Mark Christian join Alberto Contador’s ProTeam 

John Archibald and Mark Christian will be making the move to Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso’s team in 2021.

The British pair will be stepping up from the Continental scene to join Italian-registered ProTeam Eolo-Kometa next season, as the squad steps up to the pro ranks for the first time.

Eolo-Kometa, previously Kometa Xstra Cycling Team, is backed by The Contador Foundation and is run by Alberto’s older brother, Fran.

Archibald, 30, a track and time trial specialist who dominated the British TT scene in 2020, will be joining the team from Ribble-Weldtite, while Mark Christian will be making the step up from Canyon-DHB.

On his new team Archibald, brother of British track legend Katie, said: “For me this is a unique opportunity.

“I hope to achieve good results for next season, especially in the time trials. Of course fighting for good results in the races we will face will be an exciting step forward that I am looking forward to. I didn’t know much about the foundation before joining the team, but it is of course great to be associated with its cause.”

Alberto Contador’s foundation has two main objectives – to promote cycling in general and to raise awareness of the danger of strokes.

The team, mostly of mix of Italian and Spanish riders, will now have a strong British contingent, as Sean Yates has also joined the coaching staff at Eolo-Kometa.

Christian, who is based on the Isle of Man, already has experience of some of the biggest bike races, having ridden the Vuelta a España with Aqua Blue Sport in 2017 and two editions of Liége-Bastogne-Liége.

The 30-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to starting this adventure. I was aware of the steps being taken at the Contador Foundation to make the jump to the ProTeam category.

“Sean Yates contacted me, explained what he expected from next year and I immediately agreed to sign. Being able to run some of the most important races in the world is a huge opportunity and I am very grateful to the whole team, with Alberto and Ivan at the helm, for this opportunity.”