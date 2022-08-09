Wahoo steps up its research arm, opening a Sports Science Center to build 'the better athlete in all of us'

Wahoo has opened a Sports Science Center in Boulder, Colorado “dedicated to enhancing athletic performance”.

The fitness technology brand, which makes a range of products from some of the best GPS head units to indoor turbo trainers, says the facility will combine research and testing in fields including physiology, biomechanics, nutrients and psychology. It comes hot on the heels of the launch of Wahoo X, a multi-channel app subscription that enables users to access the SYSTM and RGT training apps through a single account. The SYSTM app delivers structured workouts for endurance athletes while RGT is focussed on virtual cycling.

Using the expertise of leading coaches and sports scientists, the Center, Wahoo says, “will be at the forefront of driving and informing future innovations”, all with the goal of creating products that address what it describes as the “ever-evolving” needs of athletes. Recent Wahoo products include Speedplay pedals with a built-in power meter and the Wahoo Kickr Rollr, which brings ‘smart’ tech to traditional rollers.

“We’re excited to be launching Wahoo’s new Sports Science Center, which is dedicated to enhancing athletic performance by integrating leading edge sports science with our comprehensive ecosystem of products and services,” said Wahoo CEO Mike Saturnia.

“Wahoo’s products and services are backed by years of research and data analysis and have always been a driving force in what we provide for our athletes. It is a big milestone to have a dedicated sports science hub for our team and we’re thrilled to provide continued innovation that enables our athletes to grow, evolve and achieve their goals.”

The team is led by Head of Sports Science Neal Henderson. “I’m thrilled to be leading the Wahoo Sports Science team as we grow and expand the applications of sport science within Wahoo hardware and software ecosystem,” Henderson says.

“We have assembled a fabulous team of knowledgeable, experienced, passionate team members working out of our world-class sports science facility in Boulder and we are excited to continue to help build the better athlete in all of us.”

Wahoo’s dedicated team and its new facility also combine to bring listeners ‘The Knowledge’, a podcast that takes a ‘deep dive’ into sports science.