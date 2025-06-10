UCI approved Nix Biosensors land in the UK bringing wearable hydration tech to cycling

Nix Biosensors hydration monitors are available in the UK from today. Recently approved by the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) for use in competition, the Nix Biosensor brings a wearable sweat sensor, and an accompanying app to allow you to manage hydration and electrolyte needs in real time.

Currently used by firefighters, labourers, athletes and health conscious individuals, in the US and Canada, this is the first time the sensors have been available to buy here. The device, which monitors both rate of sweating, hydration and electrolyte needs, uses AI-enabled sensors to quantify both fluid and electrolyte losses, giving athletes what it calls “critical decision-support data on fluid needs and intake during training and competition”, through the Nix app.

The App then produces personalised hydration recommendations based on real-time data, unique to each user, taking into account their physiology, activity intensity, and environmental conditions. With benefits that are useful for performance, recovery, and safety.

The sensor is relatively small, compared above with smartwatch (Image credit: Nix Biosensors)

The AI technology it utilises is claimed to use real-time sweat analysis and a proprietary algorithm to “generate actionable insights”. The result, they say, is tailored guidance, adapted to the user, whether you’re training for a marathon or managing heat risk in high performance settings, as well being suited to people working “long shifts in hot environments”.

With its launch in the UK, Nix says it “aims to support a new

community of users seeking smarter, safer hydration strategies”.

Commenting on the UK launch, Meredith Cass, CEO and Founder of Nix said:

“Our mission has always been to make hydration measurable, personalised, and accessible. Since launching two years ago, we’ve consistently heard from athletes, coaches, and professionals across the UK who were eager to get their hands on our technology. That early interest helped us understand both the demand and the need to expand direct-to-consumer availability in the region. We’re thrilled to now offer Nix to customers in the UK, where there’s a strong culture of endurance sport, occupational safety, and innovation in human performance.”

Sweat level and composition can be measured through the sensor (Image credit: Nix Biosensors)

AI seems to have an application in everything these days, and wearable tech has already proven itself, with less obvious insights like recovery based on heart rate and sleep monitoring, now an important part of the data sets many athletes use for training.

Companies like Precision Hydration, already here in the UK and well established, offer a popular sweat testing and custom hydration solution, which has already helped to establish the benefits of personalised monitoring of your electrolyte intake for greater performance, so it will be interesting to see if Nix sensors can add another layer of more personal insight to endurance athlete programmes.

We have a Nix Sensor in for testing, which we will review over the next few weeks.

For more information or to purchase Nix in the UK, visit nixbiosensors.com. The Nix Biosensors Starter Kit will sell online in the UK for £149.