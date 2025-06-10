UCI approved Nix Biosensors land in the UK bringing wearable hydration tech to cycling

The technology aims to keep you hydrated, and keep cramps at bay

Nix Biosensors
(Image credit: Nix Biosensors)
Andy Carr's avatar
By
published

Nix Biosensors hydration monitors are available in the UK from today. Recently approved by the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) for use in competition, the Nix Biosensor brings a wearable sweat sensor, and an accompanying app to allow you to manage hydration and electrolyte needs in real time.

Currently used by firefighters, labourers, athletes and health conscious individuals, in the US and Canada, this is the first time the sensors have been available to buy here. The device, which monitors both rate of sweating, hydration and electrolyte needs, uses AI-enabled sensors to quantify both fluid and electrolyte losses, giving athletes what it calls “critical decision-support data on fluid needs and intake during training and competition”, through the Nix app.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1