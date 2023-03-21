Computer company Acer is making an AI-powered bike and it’s got some wild features
The Acer ebii smart bike features built-in AI technology, flat-free tires, a security system and more
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Taiwanese hardware and electronics corporation, Acer (opens in new tab), best known for its powerful laptop computers, appears to be diversifying its product offerings with the creation of a (super) smart e-bike.
The pedal-assist e-bike, titled the ebii, is made for city dwellers and features a sleek, lightweight and compact design. More notably, the ebii is filled with innovative features not yet seen in the e-bike market.
For starters, the 35lb (16kg) single-speed bike has built-in AI technology for “effortless riding.”
The smart-assist is meant to learn the rider’s pedaling power, riding conditions and preferred level of assistance, and adapt to these habits to create a personalized experience. The ebii will continuously sense your riding conditions and pedaling power and predictively control the transmission, delivering the pedal-assist you need intuitively for a smooth ride free of gear changing.
The ebii is also equipped with collision detection sensors, which will alert the riders of oncoming traffic or other objects to prevent crashes.
For additional safety, the e-bike features surround light, meaning there’s an integrated front and rear light as well as side lights for additional visibility at night.
And then there’s an auto-locking system. The ebii has wireless Bluetooth and LTE connectivity to communicate with the bike’s accompanying ebiiGo mobile app. It will automatically lock the bike when you step away from it and unlock it again when you’re nearby. And GPS technology will not only help you find your bike when you forget where you parked it — hey, it happens to the best of us!— it will also alert you when someone moves the bike when you’re not nearby.
The hyper-sleek and minimalistic bike is noticeably lacking a display of any kind. This is because Acer intends the rider to mount their app-loaded smartphone to the bike’s cockpit to see riding stats, recommended routes, etc.
Other thoughtful features include fenders, airless tires to prevent flats and fast-charging, detachable 460W battery that doubles as a portable charger for your phone and laptop. The battery charges from empty to 100% full in just 25 hours and is said to power the bike for up to 68 miles or 110 kilometers on a single charge.
All of this smart technology sits within the alloy frame’s single center tube, which Acer calls the “ebii box”.
The e-bike is powered by a single-sided 250W rear hub motor, accompanied by a 48V CAN bus control box, with a maximum assist speed of 20mph (25kph).
For a smooth and stable riding experience, the ebii relies on 20” wheels with 2.2” wide tires as well as a single-sided suspension fork. The compact bike’s carrying capacity is 264lbs (120 kg), bike included.
At the time of publication, the bike’s price and delivery date were not yet available, but Acer is among the first computer companies to announce its move into the e-bike market, and with its host of innovative features, this could be a trend to look forward to.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
It's not just Remco v Roglič at Volta a Catalunya as two becomes three: 'When two are fighting, it's the other who takes it'
Is Giulio Ciccone, at the once-assumed peak age of 28, developing into a serious rival for the best?
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Giulio Ciccone pips Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel in summit finish on Volta a Catalunya stage two
Italian topples stage favourites on race's Queen stage
By Tom Davidson • Published