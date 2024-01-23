Wahoo steps into the home treadmill market with all-new Kickr Run treadmill

Wahoo has announced the Kickr Run, a 'first of its kind' handsfree treadmill integrated with Zwift Run. It will launch in the USA this summer, with a global rollout from 2025.

The headline feature is RunFree Mode, described by Wahoo as a “revolutionary new sensing system” that allows the runner to change pace without having to touch the controls. Combined with Zwift Run, users will be able to “let their feet command the speed” as well as “automatically feel changes in gradient” as they run in a virtual world.

“The KICKR RUN will revolutionise indoor running, in the same way that the KICKR did for indoor cycling over a decade ago,” says Chip Hawkins, Founder of Wahoo Fitness.

RunFree Mode uses a high-speed motor that reacts to a runners position on the treadmill surface, allowing for natural changes in pace without a need to use the controls. However, control panels do feature - Wahoo calls them ‘nudgeable’ - and are designed to offer you full control without having to break your stride. There’s also an in-built ‘time-of-flight’ sensor that’s designed to keep the user centred on the treadmill.

Just as Wahoo’s Kickr cycling products placed an emphasis on creating a ‘realistic’ ride feel, the Kickr Run is designed to deliver the feel of running outdoors, at home. To aid this Wahoo has designed a running surface that it says is responsive, allowing it to “propel runners forward at their normal outdoor pace”, as well as having the capability to provide lateral tilt.

“As passionate runners we wanted to create the most realistic experience and create a tool that helps people improve, become better athletes and achieve their goals,” says Hawkins.

To assist runners in reaching these goals, the Kickr Run connects to software platforms such as Zwift and Wahoo Systm allowing users to access a variety of virtual training. Connecting to third party apps via Wi-Fi also allows for automatic speed and gradient control, while smart watches and heart rate monitors can also be paired with the Kickr Run allowing for a data-driven workout.

Other features include a shelf for a laptop or tablet, bottle holders and a USB-C port for charging devices.

The Kickr RUN will be exclusively unveiled at the Boston Run Show this coming weekend - January 27-28.

“I have been working behind the scenes with a very talented group of Wahooligans developing KICKR RUN for over 7 years, so I am delighted to see it come to market,” says Hawkins.

