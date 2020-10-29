Cycling Weekly October 29 issue

Subscribe to Cycling Weekly this Autumn and save 35%. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue

Inside the issue:

Geoghegan Hart storms to Giro glory

Ineos versus Jumbo again in Spain

Course records but no crowds at Hill-Climb Champs

Opinion: Ellie Dickinson – How 2020 is still providing surprises

My Best Year – Robbie McEwen

Straight to the Front: Anna Shackley

New Canyon Aeroad released

Boardman SLR 8.9 Women’s Carbon

Gear of the week: Madison Turbo bibshort, Cane Creek Thudbuster ST, Topeak Ridecase

Should you train hard outside or in

Marcel Kittle reveals his reasons behind retirement.

Fitness Hub

Cycling Weekly Club Ten TT

Dr Hutch

From the archive

Cycling Weekly – At the heart of cycling since 1891