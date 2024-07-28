'17 watts faster' - Double disc wheels help propel Wout van Aert to bronze in Olympics time trial
Belgian earns final podium spot using unorthodox wheel set-up
The two seconds that secured Wout van Aert's place on the podium in the Paris Olympics time trial may have been down to his use of a front disc wheel.
The Belgian decided to use the unorthodox set-up, rarely seen on the road due to handling difficulties in crosswinds, after being spotted trialling it on his recon of the course. He went on to win a bronze medal in the event, afterwards explaining the gains he believed he got from the double discs.
"I think my set-up was super-fast," Van Aert said in his post-race press conference, to the surprise of race winner Remco Evenepoel. "When we tested it in the wind tunnel, there were different wind angles and speeds, but double discs were 17 watts faster than a normal time trial wheel. That's quite a lot."
Indeed, according to a thread on X by aero expert Xavier Disley published before the race, one watt was estimated to be the equivalent of around a two-second saving in the time trial. By this maths, Van Aert's double disc set-up may have saved him up to 34 seconds around the 32.4km course. Great Britain's Josh Tarling ended up just two seconds off him in fourth.
In comments before the race, Van Aert said his use of a front disc depended on there being the "right conditions" on race day. Rain fell all afternoon in Paris, leaving the course wet and slippery, and claiming a number of victims, with riders crashing across the men's and women's events.
Still, the Belgian made clear, it was the wind he was worried about. "You have to be able to keep your bike under control," he said. "I was happy when I saw the course, because there is a lot of shelter, so [the front disc] could be an option, even though it looks unusual."
Van Aert's bronze medal came just four months after he crashed at high-speed and fractured his collarbone, seven ribs and sternum at Dwars door Vlaanderen. In his recovery, he went two months without racing, leaving him with an unideal preparation for the Games.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Winning a medal, Van Aert said, came as "a surprise".
"In the last few seasons, it was harder for me to compete against real specialists," he said. "I was ambitious but I thought there were at least three guys stronger than me.
"My only talent is riding a bike. There's just a deep desire inside myself to keep on trying and I'm especially proud of my performance. This means a lot, not only after crashing out in spring."
Van Aert was not the only rider to use daring tech during the time trials. Grace Brown won the women's race using brand-new Sync Ergonomics aerobar extensions, and Tarling wore a skinsuit with smooth, silicone-like fabrics.
"[The weather] was tough, but it would have sort of suited me I guess, especially with this horrible, rubber suit," Tarling said afterwards. "It's fast, but I feel like I'm in overshoes."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Dr Hutch: Visma-Lease a Bike’s new Control Room looks like a fabulous place to watch a bike race
It’s banned, but it’s a bike fan’s dream come true
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
How to watch the Olympic mountain biking at Paris 2024
Get all the information you need to watch the action of the men's and women's Olympic mountain biking at Paris 2024
By Cat Glowinski Published
-
Two broken collarbones and a silver medal: Anna Henderson says 'blood, sweat and tears' went into Olympics time trial
Brit finishes second in Paris, just three months after undergoing surgery
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I'm probably the worst bike handler out there': Taylor Knibb crashes four times in Olympics time trial
American jokes that she 'might not be allowed back' to time trialling after crash-stricken performance
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Remco Evenepoel flies to Olympic time trial gold medal
Ganna and Van Aert on the podium as Belgian navigates the tricky wet conditions best as GB's Tarling suffers front wheel puncture
By Dan Challis Published
-
Grace Brown takes gold in rain-soaked women's Olympic time trial ahead of Anna Henderson
Australian avoids danger as wet roads cause several high profile crashes in Paris
By Dan Challis Published
-
Paris Olympics individual time trial start times - men's and women's
The best riders against the clock take to the streets of Paris on Saturday 27 July
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tarling, Finucane, Pidcock and more: Eight British riders to watch out for at the Paris Olympics
The cycling events start this weekend, we’ve picked out a handful of riders to keep an eye on in the French capital this summer
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock criticises 'bland' mountain bike course at Paris Olympics
'When you just gravel over a nice hillside, it's not really mountain bike,' says reigning champion
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Ellen van Dijk 'can't unclip from pedals' after breaking ankle, but will still race Olympic time trial
'Walking is more difficult than cycling,' said Dutchwoman who fractured ankle six weeks ago
By Tom Davidson Published