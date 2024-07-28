'17 watts faster' - Double disc wheels help propel Wout van Aert to bronze in Olympics time trial

Belgian earns final podium spot using unorthodox wheel set-up

Wout van Aert at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

The two seconds that secured Wout van Aert's place on the podium in the Paris Olympics time trial may have been down to his use of a front disc wheel. 

The Belgian decided to use the unorthodox set-up, rarely seen on the road due to handling difficulties in crosswinds, after being spotted trialling it on his recon of the course. He went on to win a bronze medal in the event, afterwards explaining the gains he believed he got from the double discs. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

