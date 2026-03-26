'Oh f***, I've actually won' – teenage sprinter beats favourites to win first pro race at Ronde Van Brugge

Carys Lloyd outsprinted Lorena Wiebes to win the Belgian race

Meg Elliot's avatar
By
published
Carys Lloyd wins Ronde van Brugge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carys Lloyd outsprinted the top favourites including Lorena Wiebes to win the Ronde Van Brugge and her first ever professional victory.

The Movistar rider, just 19, launched a long-range sprint past a boxed-in Wiebes in the final few metres of the race. The early attack surprised a crash-marred bunch, allowing the Brit to finish ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike) to take the win.

Lloyd spoke to reporters at the finish line about her initial reaction to her surprise victory: "We spoke about it on the bus as a little bit of a joke, and my mechanic was like I’ll take you to the Lego store and you can buy anything if you win, as a joke," she said.

Article continues below

"I was like ooh f***, I’ve actually won.

Meg Elliot
Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.