'A bigger result than winning': Jonas Vingegaard hails second place at the Tour de France

It turns out second place is not always 'first loser'

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar on the 2024 Tour de France podium
(Image credit: Getty Images / David Pintens / Belga / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard has not experienced loss at the Tour de France before. He has not won every time he has been at the race - he finished second in 2021 - but that was unexpected, that was the Visma-Lease a Bike announcing himself. He won in 2022, and in 2023, but now he came up short. As Tadej Pogačar celebrated, he looked downcast.

And who could blame the Dane? He had his season's one main goal all but kicked out from underneath him in the most violent way thanks to a crash – but he had to face it down anyway – it always going to hurt.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

