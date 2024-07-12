'Aggressive' UAE Team Emirates battle with 'no panic' Visma-Lease a Bike on 'crazy day' at Tour de France

The team of Jonas Vingegaard were briefly outfoxed by Tadej Pogačar's squad on stage 13, but everything came back together

Visma-Lease a Bike on stage 13 of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

"Don't panic" was the order of the day at Visma-Lease a Bike on Friday, as stage 13 of the Tour de France briefly threatened to not go to plan, after some canny riding form UAE Team Emirates.

It's unlikely that any of the team are fans of Dad's Army or particularly knowledgable of the catchphrases of Lance Corporal Jones, but maybe we will find his most famous line – "Don't panic" – littered throughout the next series of Tour de France: Unchained.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

