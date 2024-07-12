Jasper Philipsen outsprints Wout van Aert to win stage 13 of the Tour de France in Pau

Philipsen takes second victory of the race ahead of Van Aert and Pascal Ackermann

Jasper Philipsen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
inNews

Jasper Philipsen sprinted to victory on stage 13 of the Tour de France in Pau ahead of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike). 

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider took his second victory of the race in a very chaotic sprint which was disrupted by a high speed crash in the final kilometre. Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) was one of several riders to hit the deck along with Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan). 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

