Alejandro Valverde involved in hit and run incident during training in Spain

Movistar confirm rider suffered no fractures or other injuries

Alejandro Valverde
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Former World Champion and Movistar rider, Alejandro Valverde, has been involved in a hit and run incident during a training ride in Murcia, Spain. 

Valverde was on a training ride with two friends when the incident occurred in Alcantarilla. All three of the riders are now reported to be in hospital with no reports of any serious injuries. 

Movistar have confirmed the news via Twitter and that the Spanish rider would remain under observation for the next 24 hours. 

Movistar said: “We confirm that Alejandro Valverde has no fractures or serious injuries after suffering an incident this Saturday when he was riding with a teammate in Alcantarilla. ‘Bala will remain under observation for 24 hours and will later be discharged. Your partner is also ok.”

According to an eye witness on the scene, a car passed the three cyclists at full speed and close up against the group. One of the riders with Valverde reportedly challenged the driver over his actions and according to the witnesses account, the driver stopped the car and then reversed into the cyclists damaging Valverde’s bike in the process.

More to follow..

