American cyclist Jackson ’Huntley’ Nash handed lifetime ban after doping violations

The American cyclist Jackson ’Huntley’ Nash has been handed a lifetime ban from cycling after a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) investigation revealed evidence of multiple anti-doping rule violations.

In a statement (opens in new tab) published on Wednesday evening, USADA said that the investigation began after it received information from a whistleblower last December.

“This is yet another case that demonstrates the power of investigations in the shared fight to protect sport and athletes’ rights,” the USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement.

“As always, we will thoroughly investigate and act on evidence of doping violations, and greatly appreciate the assistance of those who come forward on behalf of clean sport.”

The anti-doping violations that were revealed by the investigation were numerous:

- Use or Attempted Use of Prohibited Substances, including testosterone, clenbuterol, oxandrolone, and anastrozole

- Tampering or Attempted Tampering with any Part of Doping Control by interfering with USADA’s investigation

- Possession of Prohibited Substances, including testosterone, clenbuterol, oxandrolone, and anastrozole

- Trafficking or Attempted Trafficking of Prohibited Substances clenbuterol and oxandrolone to another athlete

- Administration or Attempted Administration of Prohibited Substances human growth hormone, clenbuterol, and oxandrolone to another athlete

- Complicity or Attempted Complicity by encouraging another athlete to use prohibited substances

- Retaliation by filing a meritless petition for a protective order against an individual based in part on the individual’s report to USADA of Nash’s anti-doping rule violations

Nash has raced professionally in the US for the last few years, and competed in multiple races in 2021. His last major race took place in August 2021, the Spartanburg Criterium. The best position he achieved last year was sixth at the Miami Prix Criterium Series Men Cat 1/2/3 division in April of 2021.

The lifetime ban began on June 30 2022, the date his provisional suspension came in. Also, he has been stripped of any results on or after December 15, 2021, which was the date evidence was collected of his possession of prohibited substances.

The case is connected to New Zealand cyclist Olivia Ray, who was reportedly in a relationship with Nash. CyclingTips reported (opens in new tab) that evidence connected to the case coming into light during a family violence hearing in the Superior Court of Gwinnett County, Georgia in January this year. Allegations of domestic violence were made against Nash, who denies any abuse.

Last month the NZ Herald (opens in new tab) reported that Ray, who raced in the US last year for Rally Cycling and is the current New Zealand road race champion, had revealed in an interview that she took performance enhancing substances.

She is currently awaiting the outcome of a USADA investigation into her, which could mean up to a four-year ban. Ray was released by her Human Powered Health team in March following alleged code of conduct violations.