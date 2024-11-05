'Chains are not supposed to fail' - Pro cycling team blames SRAM for bike issues

Baloise Trek Lions boss Sven Nys slams new equipment provided to team after series of apparent chain failures

Thibau Nys
Thibau Nys riding for Baloise Trek Lions in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

A pro cycling team boss has blamed the SRAM chains used by his team for apparent bike issues at last weekend's European Cyclo-cross Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.

Baloise Trek Lions' Sven Nys saw his son, Thibau, ride to victory in the elite men’s race, but he felt they couldn’t take further opportunities due to two broken chains.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest